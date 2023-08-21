St. Joseph football eyes climb in Cash Forbrich's debut year: 3 things to watch in 2023

Growing up in St. Augustine, Cash Forbrich spent his high school career under the leadership of a St. Johns County coaching giant.

When he begins his own head coaching career this fall, he's got a chance to put that knowledge to the test.

With St. Johns County's youngest head coach at the helm, the Flashes of St. Joseph zap their way into the 2023 high school football season with eyes on a turnaround.

Forbrich, an assistant on last year's 2-7 squad, took over in spring to lead the Flashes into a season that's slated to include two rounds of Sunshine State Athletic Conference play. The Florida High School Athletic Association lists St. Joseph in District 3-1S, alongside P.K. Yonge and Ocala Trinity Catholic.

"I think we have a better mindset from working out as a team," quarterback Patrick Fields said. "We're building a team bond and I think we're going to work together much better than the past two years."

LAYING THE FOUNDATION

The challenges are significant for St. Joseph, which has endured four consecutive sub-.500 seasons and won a combined four games in the past three years — none in 2020 and two apiece in 2021 and 2022.

As obstacles go, numbers are number one. Heading into preseason practice, Forbrich estimated a roster of about 25 players, leaving the Flashes without much of a safety net in case of injury.

"We have a lot of kids that have to go both ways and play pretty much 99% of the football game," he said.

The good news, Forbrich said, is that much of the line returns to maintain some continuity.

FLASHES TO TAKE FLIGHT?

New coach Cash Forbrich (left), pictured with St. Joseph players at High School Media Day, takes over a Flashes team coming off a two-win 2022.

While Forbrich doesn't expect a radical makeover to the Flashes' offensive scheme for 2023, some adjustments are coming.

The Flashes have struggled to make much headway in the passing game since 2019, when Will Carn passed for 1,950 yards on a 5-6 team. Last year, St. Joseph managed fewer than 400 yards through the air. For Forbrich, it's time for that to change.

The player to watch there is quarterback Fields, who has limited varsity experience but brings the physical attributes, including a 6-5 frame, to connect with returning receivers Jack Fox and Jeremiah Kes.

"St. Joseph football is usually a single-wing, running the football all the time," Forbrich said. "But we're planning to air the ball out this year."

LESSONS FROM A LEGEND

Although the Class of 2016 graduate from St. Augustine is less than a decade older than most of his players, Forbrich brings a winning track record from his playing days.

From 2013 to 2015, he started in the heart of the offensive line under Joey Wiles, whose Yellow Jackets resume is unsurpassed. The winner of 198 games during his 20-year stint (1996 to 2015) as the Yellow Jackets' head coach, Wiles coached St. Augustine to the FHSAA championship in 2005.

St. Augustine qualified for the FHSAA playoffs in all three of Forbrich's seasons at center. Forbrich plans to lean on the coaching principles he learned from Wiles as he steers the Flashes forward.

"He taught me the importance of investing inside the building, investing in your team… as long as I can show them that I'm there for them, then they'll be there, too," Forbrich said.

2023 ST. JOSEPH SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 Gainesville Oak Hall Sept. 1 at Windermere Sept. 8 at Halifax Academy Sept. 15 Eagle's View Sept. 22 at Melbourne Central Catholic Oct. 6 at Duval Charter Oct. 13 West Oaks Academy Oct. 20 Gainesville Eastside Oct. 27 SSAC tournament Nov. 2 SSAC tournament

LAST 10 ST. JOSEPH SEASONS

2013 4-6 2014 5-4 2015 10-0 2016 7-2 2017 3-5 2018 9-1* 2019 5-6* 2020 0-8 2021 2-6 2022 2-7

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football 2023: St. Joseph Flashes build with Cash Forbrich