St. Joseph football coach Dan Marangi steps down

St. Joseph Regional High School announced a "significant shift in leadership with its football program with the departure of Dan Marangi" as head football coach in a release on Friday morning.

“After much self reflection and time spent with family, I have decided to step down as the head football coach to spend more time with my wife and beautiful children,” Marangi said in the release.

Marangi had been the Green Knights' coach since 2020, and the program went 24-15 during his tenure. They won six games in all four seasons he coached the program, and were eliminated from the playoffs by Seton Hall Prep in the Non-Public A quarterfinals the last two seasons.

St. Joseph last won a state title in 2018, when Augie Hoffman was the coach.

Head Coach Dan Marangi of St. Joseph gestures to the field after a play during a football game between Bergen Catholic High School and St. Joseph Regional High School at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition," athletic director Reginald Sainte-Rose said in the release. "While we are grateful for all of Coach Marangi’s service to our student-athletes, this is a crucial step towards ensuring the future success of the program."

The school has formed a "dedicated committee" to select the new coach, according to the release.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Coach Dan Marangi for his unwavering dedication to our football program," principal Michael Bruno said in the release. "Coach Marangi has not only been a coach but a mentor, inspiring our players to reach their fullest potential both on and off the field. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the players, their parents, and the entire school community for their unwavering support."

MORE: Potential candidates to be the next St. Joseph football coach

Marangi was just the 10th coach in school history. He joined the Green Knights staff as an assistant coach under Augie Hoffmann in 2016 after almost 20 years as defensive coordinator at Don Bosco. Marangi is a Don Bosco alum.

When Hoffmann left to join Greg Schiano's staff at Rutgers after the 2019 season, Marangi got the job after a long search. It was his first head coaching job.

Marangi went 0-4 against Bergen Catholic in his tenure, but 3-2 against Don Bosco.

Hoffmann is now an assistant coach at Columbia, but his name will certainly be talked about for this opening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: St. Joseph Montvale NJ football coach Dan Marangi steps down