St. Joseph dominant against Templeton, moving to 4-0 with 38-0 thrashing

Apr. 10—Another Friday night, another dominant St. Joseph win.

The Knights moved to 4-0 this spring with its second shutout win of the season by handing Templeton its first loss in a 38-0 rout at Jay Will Stadium.

The matchup did have some hype. Templeton was 3-0 and coming off a 49-12 thrashing of Arroyo Grande, a result that surprised some in the area.

But St. Joseph proved, maybe once and for all, that it's the top dog this spring.

The Knights, playing on their sparkling new AstroTurf surface replete with bold black end zones, thoroughly out-classed the Eagles Friday, stifling their vaunted rushing attack that had averaged 450 yards per game coming in.

Templeton senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski had almost no room to run all night and his backfield-mate, running back Joshua Berna, was also bottled up.

St. Joseph's freshman quarterback Caden Cuccia piloted the offense for the second week in a row, following the 41-6 win at San Luis Obispo last week.

Cuccia hit a big throw to Tyler Williams on the Knights' opening drive, setting up a Brett Burress touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

St. Joseph's defense, led by linebacker Jayce Gamble and Williams, forced a three-and-out and Cuccia threw a pass to Travis Royal that turned into a 45-yard catch-and-run score.

Just like that, the Knights had a 14-0 lead before five minutes had ticked off the game clock.

The Knights got the ball back again and Darien Langley raced to the end zone on a 68-yard scoring burst for a 21-0 St. Joseph edge.

The Knights got the ball back yet again and marched right through the Templeton defense for another scoring drive, this one capped by Burress' 10-yard scoring jaunt.

Three minutes after that touchdown, Langley got his second of the night on a 10-yard run, giving the Knights a 35-0 lead with 5:40 before halftime.

The entire second half was played with a running clock and Kaschewski, who came into the game averaging 237 yards rushing per game, sat out with the game out of reach.

Jonathan Lee tacked on a field goal in the fourth quarter to give St. Joseph its 38-0 scoring advantage.

The Knights have outscored their opposition 168-20 in their four wins this spring. They'll now face another unbeaten opponent: St. Joseph is scheduled to play at Righetti in its season finale, capping a five-game spring season.

Righetti is 2-0 after beating San Luis Obispo 28-0 on Friday.

"It's not a rivalry game," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor told his team after Friday's win. "Prepare as if it's another game."

Villaseñor is 2-0 after Tony Payne and Righetti, including the 2019 win that gave the Knights the Mountain League title. Villaseñor has led the Knights to Mountain League titles in both of his previous seasons at St. Joseph.

Templeton moved up to the Mountain League this year after winning the Ocean League title in 2019 and the area's football league format changed from three four-team leagues to two six-team leagues.