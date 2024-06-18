St. Joseph continues winning on the road; defeated Warren County Monday

Jun. 17—The St. Joseph Mustangs found themselves in game two of a four-game road stretch on Monday, as the first pitch was different than the usual 7 p.m. time, with this contest beginning two hours earlier.

The opponent was the Warren County Crop Dusters, who the 'Stangs defeated once this season. It was another quick contest for the Mustangs, just two hours, as the team captured their fourth straight win and second win over Warren County this season, 7-1, to advance to 16-2 overall.

Neither team could post runs in the first inning, but Warren County had their opportunities. The first two hits were flown and grounded out, but Mustangs' pitcher Camden Lutz walked a batter and hit a batter before another fly ball to shortstop ended the inning.

Bats were awoken in the top of the second inning, as St. Joseph didn't want to waste any more time. The first two hits were similar to those of the Crop Dusters, as Kyle Hepburn grounded out to second and the Crop Duster's shortstop caught Dom Felix's hit.

That second-inning hit fest began with Jayden Little's single, to which Little advanced to second after a Jackson Glueck single. A walk filled the bases, but Truman Bodenhausen was next to bat, whose double brought in those three for the 3-0 lead.

Mustangs were back at it in the third inning, with Noah Bodenhausen being walked and then stealing to set himself up nicely at second with zero outs. He wouldn't be out there for long, as a Carson Schrack single brought Noah Bodenhausen across home plate, extending to a 4-0 lead.

Bases were filled once again in the third inning for St. Joseph after Hepburn was walked again, a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, with another walk happening shortly after. Again, a walk came from the Crop Duster pitcher, as Logan Miller took second bringing in Schrack from third.

The last two runs for St. Joseph came at the top of the seventh inning. Schrack began the inning with a double, and Hepburn shortly followed suit with a double that brought home Schrack. Hepburn added an unearned run on an error by the Crop Dusters' shortstop for the 7-0 lead.

Warren County added their one run in the ninth inning. St. Joseph is back in action Tuesday at Sedalia against the Bombers.

