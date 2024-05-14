St. Joseph Christian ends season in Class 1 District 15 semifinals against Braymer

May 13—The Class 1 District 15 Baseball Tournament kicked off the semifinal round on Monday, as the two-seeded St. Joseph Christian Lions battled the three-seeded Braymer/Breckenridge Bobcats for a chance at the district championship.

It was the Lions' first game of the tournament as they received an opening round bye, but the journey was short as the Bobcats only needed one run to advance to the championship against Northland Christian with a 1-0 victory over the Lions.

Christian's Logan Hubble began the contest on the mound, and he served up some strikes early, including in the top of the second where he used two back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning tied at zero.

In the bottom of the second with St. Joseph Christian up to bat, Mason Stewart's hit landed just out of reach of a diving Bobcat defender in center field resulting in a double. However, Judson Smith's hit bounced in the shortstop's hand and the throw to first was in time to get out of the inning.

The third inning was uneventful in the top half, as the Lions got the Bobcats off the field with a double play after walking a batter. When St. Joseph Christian came to the plate in the bottom half, the action picked up. Freshman Lion Max Montgomery used a shallow hit to center field to position himself on first base, and would eventually be accompanied by two teammates as the Lions loaded the bases after some walks and only one out.

Next batter Nick Orschein sent his hit right at the Braymer pitcher, but the fast reaction allowed for a catch for the out and the throw to third completed the double play to escape the inning with bases loaded.

First run scored came in the top of the fourth inning. Caegan Sensenich stood alone on second base as Carter Shoe stepped up to the plate. His hit traveled deep left field over the left fielder's head, resulting in a double and Sensenich crossing the plate for the 1-0 lead.

As the bottom of the fourth rolled around, Lions regained life as Stewart once again made contact with the ball for a shallow hit to center field. He later used a steal to set up shop on second base. Smith wanted to redeem himself from the second inning and was given a single after an in-field fly dropped out of a Bobcats' glove.

Once again the Lions came up empty, as an easily tracked outfield hit was caught by Braymer to end the inning. St. Joseph Christian was unable to get back in a better position the rest of the contest, and their season came to an end at 11-7 overall.

