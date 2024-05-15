Advertisement

St Johnstone v Ross County: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • St Johnstone have won both of their last two league games against Ross County; they’ve never won three in a row against the Staggies in the top-flight before.

  • After their 1-0 defeat in November, Ross County could lose back-to-back top-flight away games at St Johnstone for the very first time.

  • St Johnstone are winless in eight home league games (D3 L5), losing each of their last three in a row. The Saints haven’t scored more than once in any of their last 12 home league matches (nine goals overall).

  • Ross County are winless in 16 away league games (D5 L11), losing each of their last seven in a row. This is both the longest winless and losing run they have ever suffered in the Scottish top-flight.

  • St Johnstone’s Craig Levein has never lost to Ross County as a manager in the Scottish Premiership, winning three and drawing three of six previous meetings.