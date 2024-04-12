St Johnstone v Kilmarnock: Team news

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon remains a major doubt after missing the victory over Hibernian. Drey Wright, Cammy MacPherson and Diallang Jaiyesimi are edging closer to comebacks while Sven Sprangler (knee) remains out.

Brad Lyons is back in the Kilmarnock squad after recovering from a knee operation. Fellow midfielder Kyle Magennis (hamstring) is almost certainly out for the rest of the season while full-back Tom Davies (ankle) should be back for the post-split games.