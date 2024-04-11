St Johnstone v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have won seven of their last 10 meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L2). Prior to this run, they had failed to score in each of their six previous league games against Kilmarnock (D2 L4).

Kilmarnock have lost their last four away league games against St Johnstone. Stephen O'Donnell scored in a 1-0 victory in August 2019 the last time they won at McDiarmid Park.

After beating Hibernian 2-1 last weekend, St Johnstone could win back-to-back league games for the first time since October/November 2022 (run of three). The first two wins of that run were against Hibernian and then Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock have drawn their last four away league games. The last side to draw five top-flight away games in a row were Dundee United between November 2010 and January 2011.