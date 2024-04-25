St Johnstone v Hibs: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have won their last two league meetings with Hibs; they haven’t won three in a row over the Easter Road men in the top flight in the 21st century.

After their 1-0 defeat in December, Hibs could lose back-to-back top-flight away games at St Johnstone for the first time since October 2010.

St Johnstone are without a win in seven home league games (D3 L4), losing their last two in a row; they last had a longer home league losing run in February 2023 (4).

Hibs are winless in seven away league games (D5 L2); not since their final nine away games of 2013-14, when they were relegated, have they had a longer such run in the Scottish Premiership.