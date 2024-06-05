St Johnstone takeover given SFA approval in principle

Georgia-based lawyer Adam Webb's takeover of Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone has been given approval in principle by the Scottish FA.

Geoff Brown is aiming to sell his 75% stake and end his near four-decade control of the Perth outfit.

But, as a 10% owner of League One club Cambridge United, Webb had to pass dual-interest rules with both the SFA and the English Football League.

Both governing bodies are satisfied there is no conflict of interest.

However, the SFA will demand assurances over meaningful fan engagement on the takeover proposal and a guarantee the Saints badge, colours and team name will remain the same.

Brown will use the proceeds of the sale to build a sports hub for the Saints in the Community charity once the sale goes through.

Team manager Craig Levein will, meanwhile, be looking to reshape his squad after St Johnstone avoided finishing second bottom of Scotland's top flight - to face a play-off to extend their stay - with a final-day victory away to Motherwell.

Eight players, plus three who were on loan, have left the Perth club, with only one new signing so far - Uche Ikpeazu following the striker's departure from Port Vale.