St Johnstone start season with Brechin trip
St Johnstone will kick off their season with a trip to Brechin City in the opening game of the Premier Sports Cup.
Craig Levein's side will also host Greenock Morton and East Fife in the competition, either side of a visit to Alloa Athletic.
The Perth club has also announced two pre-season friendlies against Nairn County and Huntly 18 hours apart.
Fixtures (All times BST)
Pre-season friendlies
Nairn County v St Johnstone - Friday, 28 June (20:00)
Huntly v St Johnstone - Saturday, 29 June (14:00)
Premier Sports Cup
Brechin City v St Johnstone - Saturday, 13 July (15:00)
St Johnstone v Greenock Morton - Saturday, 20 July (15:00)
Alloa Athletic v St Johnstone - Tuesday, 23 July (19:45)
St Johnstone v East Fife - Saturday, 27 July (15:00)