St Johnstone start season with Brechin trip

St Johnstone will kick off their season with a trip to Brechin City in the opening game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Craig Levein's side will also host Greenock Morton and East Fife in the competition, either side of a visit to Alloa Athletic.

The Perth club has also announced two pre-season friendlies against Nairn County and Huntly 18 hours apart.

Fixtures (All times BST)

Pre-season friendlies

Nairn County v St Johnstone - Friday, 28 June (20:00)

Huntly v St Johnstone - Saturday, 29 June (14:00)

Premier Sports Cup

Brechin City v St Johnstone - Saturday, 13 July (15:00)

St Johnstone v Greenock Morton - Saturday, 20 July (15:00)

Alloa Athletic v St Johnstone - Tuesday, 23 July (19:45)

St Johnstone v East Fife - Saturday, 27 July (15:00)