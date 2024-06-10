St Johnstone sign keeper Rae on two-year deal

St Johnstone have announced the signing of goalkeeper Josh Rae on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through the Celtic and Leeds United academies, and has spent the last two seasons with Airdrieonians, where he won the SPFL Trust Trophy.

"It’s been a dream to play in the Premiership and hopefully I can play as many games as possible," Rae said.

"My main aim is to do well for this club and help us move forward. At every level, I’ve tried to do my best and work my way up. I now feel ready to take on this challenge."