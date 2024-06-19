St Johnstone sell Mitov as Aberdeen trigger clause

Aberdeen have signed Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old leaves a year into a two-year contract with the Perth club after Aberdeen triggered an automatic release clause.

Mitov, who has three caps for his country. has signed a three-year deal with the Pittodrie club.

Having come through the youth ranks with Chavdar Etropole in his homeland then Charlton Athletic, Mitov made his senior debut on loan to Isthmian League side Canvey Island.

However, it was after being released and moving to League Two club Cambridge United in 2017 that he began to become a first-team regular.

Having helped his side win promotion then consolidate their place in England's third tier, Mitov joined St Johnstone at the end of his contract last summer.

He played 41 times for the Scottish Premiership club last season as he helped Craig Levein's side avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Mitov's performances for the Perth team led to him earning his international debut in a 1-0 defeat by Iran in September.