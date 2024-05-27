How do St Johnstone replace Phillips?

It seems St Johnstone fans have watched Dan Philipps play his final game for the Perth club.

After arriving at McDiarmid Park from Watford in 2022, the central midfielder established himself as one of the key cogs in the Saints midfield.

He provided physical presence in the middle of the park, while also displaying technical ability to give St Johnstone a real driving force while others struggled around him.

In a season that Craig Levein's side had to wait until the final day to secure safety, no player in the Scottish Premiership made more tackles than Phillips.

On top of that impressive stat, only Ross County's Ryan Leak made more interceptions. The Trinidad and Tobago international also conceded the most fouls in the league, showing he's not shy of getting stuck in.

With Phillips' bite out the team, where do St Johnstone look now?

It will likely be one of the biggest question Levein looks to answer in this transfer window. Adama Sidibeh turned out to be a shrewd signing for the English non-league wilderness and may embolden the veteran manager to dip into that market again.

While not the same profile of midfielder, Sven Sprangler impressed in spells for Saints, though struggled with injury towards the end of the season.

Keeping the Austrian fit next term could soften the inevitable blow of losing a player of Phillips' quality.