St Johnstone name new boss ahead of SWPL 2 season

Josh Henderson will lead St Johnstone into the upcoming SWPL 2 season after being announced as their new manager.

It is the 31-year-old's first managerial role after years of experience in the club's academy set-up.

Henderson also works as football and projects delivery officer with Saints in the Community.

He will be assisted by Stuart McAra and Nathan White, who took charge of the team towards the end of last season following the departure of Kevin Candy.

"I have always wanted to make the move into management and it is a challenge I’m really looking forward to," said Henderson.