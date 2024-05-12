St Johnstone must put Livi defeat behind them quickly - May

Stevie May says St Johnstone have to learn from Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Livingston if they are to bounce back against relegation rivals Ross County on Wednesday.

Craig Levein's side took an early lead at Almondvale, but squandered several clear-cut chances before being suckered by two late goals.

They have now lost their last four games and are 11th in the table, two points behind County in 10th.

“It is tough," May said. “It was really disappointing in the end on Saturday, we had plenty of chances to win the game. It was tough in the changing room afterwards, the boys were down.

“We have a game so quick; it is important that we put it to the back of our minds and take the positives.

“We started the game really well, high tempo and we have to try replicate the start we had when we play on Wednesday and take the chances when they come.”