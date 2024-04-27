St Johnstone 1-3 Hibernian: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein tells BBC Scotland: "I don't think we deserved anything from the match. First-half performance was poor. That gave Hibs the hope they needed. We gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time and we tried manfully to get back into the game but we didn't manage it.

[On Mitov's performance] "Dimitar has done that all season for us and we've come to expect him to pull of those type of saves. We had to go for it in the second half and opened ourselves up to the counter.

"In the first-half we couldn't pass the ball to each other and that's quite important. We made poor decisions and gave the ball away, we need to take more care in the final third. Our crossing was poor. More often than not we hit the first man.

[On Ross County result] "It gives us a big bit of hope. I'd rather be in our position than Ross County's. We need to do much better next time out."