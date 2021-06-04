St. John's walks off with Frates Game victory

Jun. 4—DANVERS — Throwing conventional baseball wisdom to the wind, St. John's Prep head coach Dan Letarte refused to take the bat out of his No. 3 hitter's hands.

This being the annual ALS Awareness Game in honor of No. 3 Pete Frates, there was no way senior D.J. Pacheco (hitting third in the batting order) was going to let his coach down.

The Eagles trailed by one with runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh when Letarte opted not to sacrifice the tying run over to third. Pacheco rewarded the coach's faith by singling up the middle, sending Pat D'Amico (single) home with the tying run and Payton Palladino (walk) in behind him on a succession of BC High throwing errors to cap off a 7-6 St. John's win Thursday at Frates Diamond.

"I'm probably the only coach in America that doesn't bunt there. I never want to give a pitcher an out ... and it's got nothing to do with me. It's about the quality of hitters we have and the confidence that they're going to come through," said Letarte.

"When you coach here, the kids tend to make you look pretty smart."

A day after Major League Baseball's inaugural Lou Gehrig Day, St. John's donned its special Frates uniforms. They've worn them every year since 2013, when Frates' fight against ALS began, and this year's were all red with blue trim and the No. 3 on the back of every jersey.

Winning this game for the St. John's alum from Beverly who helped inspire the Ice Bucket Challenge and raised hundreds of millions of dollars to help others fight the disease that took his life in 2019 meant the world to the Eagles.

"We made sure we came out and played hard, played like Pete would," said Pacheco. "There's nothing better than walking off on Pete Frates Day."

BC High had worked four walks to take a one-run lead in the top half of the seventh. It was the third time the Prep fell behind in the contest, and they erased the lead in the next half inning on each occasion. D'Amico's leadoff single set the tone, Palladino worked a full count walk, and Pacheco delivered.

"I was just looking to something to hit, some way to put the ball in play, especially with Pat on second," said Pacheco, who finished a home run shy of a cycle. "No matter the score, we know we're always in it."

St. John's (now 9-2) managed to win despite issuing 11 walks, never really adjusting to a small strike zone. BC High chased starter Peter Martin with four runs in the sixth, batting around with just one hit thanks to five free passes and a hit batter. Joe Gizmunt escaped the sixth trailing only 5-4 (a lead erased by pinch-hitter Sam Belliveau's sac fly in the bottom half) and trailing only 6-5 in the seventh, stranding six runners in the process.

BC High send Elon-bound ace Shea Sprague to the mound with a 1-0 lead, but the Prep got five straight hits to take a 4-1 lead. Palladino, Pacheco (triple), Nick Sollitro (RBI single), Eric Wing and Chris Dirks (RBI double) put the hosts in control, and Shane Williams tacked on a sacrifice fly. Though the Eagles got just two hits in the next five innings, the tone was set.

"Even though we were stagnant for a while after that, getting that kind of start against a Division 1 pitcher gave us confidence," Letarte said. "We had some quality at-bats and we felt like we could get on base."

St. John's turned two double plays, with first baseman Sollitro doing a nice job by stepping on first and firing home to keep BC High runs off the board in the third. Williams connected with the hit-and-run on in the sixth to set up Belliveau's game-tying sacrifice.

After the game, a few St. John's players gathered around home plate and did another Ice Bucket Challenge video in honor of their inspiration and the amazing man whose number they'll wear for the rest of the season.

"It was an emotional day. We didn't have a season last year, so its the first ALS Game since Peter passed (in December 2019) and that feels strange. We love him and I think he'd be proud of us," Letarte said.

"Our players were probably 8-or-9 years old when the Ice Bucket went viral, little kids wondering what it was all about. Now they're men and they're proud parts of it."