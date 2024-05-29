St. Johns tops Haslett 1-0 to advance to district championship

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – The St. Johns Redwings hung on for a 1-0 win over Haslett on Tuesday, posting their 11th shutout of the season to advance to Friday’s district championship game.

The Redwings scored their goal off a corner kick in the first half. Madi Hendy played the ball in and connected with Allyse Johnson for the header.

“We usually do very well on our corner kicks,” said Johnson. “I’m not usually the one to head it but it hit me this time and I just saw it coming in and I knew I was going to be the one to hit it. It went in perfectly and I was really happy about it.”

From that point on, St. Johns let its defense lead the way.

“We really put the emphasis, as we have all year, on defense and not letting them score,” said head coach Ryan Nevins. “We knew we have enough quality offensively that we’d at least get one goal in. So we battled hard, credit to Haslett they battled hard. They did not give up and, you know, our girls were able to finish it out.”

“We focus very much on our defense and our defense is very strong,” added Johnson. “I think the first half we really focused on we wanted to play offense. We wanted to get the goal and in the second half we were still hoping for another goal, but we sat in, we defended, and our defense is very strong. We worked through it and we got it.”

These two teams met 20 days ago with the Redwings needing a win to claim the CAAC Red Championship. Instead, the teams played to a 1-1 draw and Haslett walked away with the conference championship trophy.

“We’ve got history with them so we know their players well and they know our players well,” said Nevins. “We knew it was going to be a physical battle so I didn’t really have to say a whole lot, the girls already knew, they kind of see this as a rivalry game. So I knew they’d be up for it.”

St. Johns will play Dewitt in the district championship game on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Haslett.

Dewitt, which is chasing its second straight district title, advanced to the district championship with a 6-0 win over Fowlerville earlier in the night.

This will be the eighth time in the last 10 years the Panthers and Redwings have met in the district playoffs. Dewitt was won all seven of the previous meetings.

