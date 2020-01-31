St. John's taps Pat Ward as football coach after Joe Casamento steps down

There is a changing of the guard on Military Road. Joe Casamento is out as head coach of the St. John's Cadets. Pat Ward is in.

As previously reported last week, Joe Casamento was considering stepping down. Today, he made it official. According to a St. John's press release, Casamento plans to officially retire in June. He will assist in the transition of the program until then.

In his four-year tenure as head coach of the Cadets, Casamento's teams reached the WCAC championship three times, winning it in 2017, the school's first conference title since 1989. He finished with an overall conference record of 22-6.

Pat Ward has coached with the Cadets for 19 seasons and presently serves as the team's associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He is also an SJC alum and member of the St. John's Athletic Hall of Fame.

"Coach Caz is a true coach of coaches, and I'm fortunate to have been mentored by such a good leader, teacher and person," said Ward. "My family has been a part of the St. John's community since my grandfather enrolled here in 1933, and I'm very proud of our history at St. John's. I'm excited to continue the proud tradition of Cadet football in this new role."

In addition to accepting the role of head coach, Ward has also agreed to serve as acting athletic director until the school completes its search for a position left vacant when Brian Griffin returned to IMG in December.

In his time at St. John's, Ward has coached 24 first team all-league linemen, six All-Americans and three NFL players.

As a student-athlete with the Cadets he was a two-time All American and was presented with the St. John's Mush Dobofsky Award, which recognizes the player who made the largest contribution to the team.





