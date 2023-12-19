St. Johns Spotlight: St. Augustine RB Devonte Lyons picks college ahead of signing

The early signing period is here, and St. Augustine's rushing king now has a college football team ready to call home.

Yellow Jackets senior Devonte Lyons announced his commitment Monday afternoon to Florida International, a little more than a week after lining up for St. Augustine against Daytona Beach Mainland in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3S championship game.

Lyons rushed for 1,558 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, including a dozen scores in the postseason, to help the Yellow Jackets to a 13-1 record and their first title-game trip for 16 years.

Rated as a three-star prospect by the national recruiting services, Lyons selected FIU ahead of more than a dozen national offers, including Boston College, Miami, Kansas and Kansas State.

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) fends off Dunbar's Hezekiah Jones (7) during the Class 3S state semifinal.

He closes his Yellow Jackets career among the most productive ball carriers in St. Johns County history. Lyons rushed for 3,857 yards and 57 touchdowns for St. Augustine, including two 1,000-yard seasons, ahead of all but a handful of runners in county records.

St. Augustine can expect an even more active signing period for the 2025 class, which is on course to include Wake Forest-committed quarterback Locklan Hewlett as well as receivers Carl Jenkins Jr. and Trenton Jones.

Across St. Johns County, early signing ceremonies are already in the works. At Bartram Trail, quarterback Riley Trujillo (committed to UCF) and cornerback Julian Porter (committed to Army) are scheduled to sign Wednesday afternoon.

Bears, Spartans team up against cancer

They've faced off on the road to national championships before, but for this night, Bartram Trail and St. Johns Country Day girls soccer were teaming up for the same goal.

The soccer giants combined last week to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation for last Wednesday's matchup at Bear Stadium.

Bartram Trail head coach Jen Rodriguez said she read about the foundation's work earlier this year and contacted St. Johns coach Mike Pickett to discuss the possibility of using the teams' game as a fundraiser. Quickly, plans turned into reality.

"I thought it would be a great way to show our support… people's hearts are a little bit bigger this time of year," Rodriguez said.

In addition to the monetary donations, the teams gathered after the game with T-shirts to back the fight against cancer.

BT and St John’s joined forces and raised over $7400 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. At the end of the day…THIS is what it is all about! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/yqHyTUcHap — BTHS GIRLS SOCCER (@BTHS_GSoccer) December 14, 2023

On the field, it was Bartram Trail, crowned United Soccer Coaches national champion last April, getting the upper hand in a 1-0 win on Brooke Gosse's goal. The Bears are the only Northeast Florida team since 2015 to defeat St. Johns Country Day, winner of national titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Still, the most important number of the night wasn't on the scoreboard: It was the estimated $7,400 raised for the foundation.

"We were pretty proud of that number," Rodriguez said.

Ponte Vedra wins Battle of Bridge

Ponte Vedra guard Sam Ritchie (1) dribbles into the lane as Nease's Joe Wholey (left) defends.

Fewer than two months after Nease won on the football field to deny the Sharks a district championship, Ponte Vedra chomped back in Friday night's Battle of the Bridge rivalry renewal on the boys basketball court, pulling ahead in the third quarter to win 46-42.

Guard Sam Ritchie and center Tyler Cowan scored 13 points apiece for the Sharks (7-3), while sophomore Maddox Palmer starred down the stretch to turn back the challenge from the Panthers.

The game also marked a potential hoops finale for Ponte Vedra lineman and center Jake Guarnera, set to sign this week with Michigan football during the NCAA early signing period.

Bryson Utter scored 17 points to lead Nease (4-4), which gets a chance at revenge when the Battle of the Bridge resumes for the Feb. 2 regular season finale.

Around St. Johns

Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards (12) scrambles away from pressure against West Florida in an October game.

Bartram Trail's Anaisa Wagoner committed to Mount Olive women's lacrosse. … Former St. Augustine quarterback Sammy Edwards of Valdosta State finished third in voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy. … Ponte Vedra junior Natalia Choquegonza was named MVP of the Queen of the South girls wrestling tournament in Alabama, winning four matches by pin. … Bartram Trail long snapper Jake George is scheduled to compete in Wednesday's Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Classic at the Villages. ... The Holiday Cup boys soccer doubleheader, to benefit student outreach Soaring High and the Ronald McDonald House, matches Mandarin with Bishop Kenny and Creekside with host Nease at 5:30 and 7:20 p.m. Thursday. … Keiser defeated Northwestern (Iowa) 31-21 for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics football championship, with former Bartram Trail linebacker Davis Houk on the squad.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Devonte Lyons: St. Augustine 2024 RB commits to FIU football