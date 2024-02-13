St. Johns Spotlight: District tournament double boosts Ponte Vedra basketball for playoffs

What's better than winning one district basketball championship? Winning two on back-to-back nights.

That's the story for Ponte Vedra, which built postseason momentum with District 3-6A victories for both hoops squads.

The Ponte Vedra girls won 52-45 Friday against new St. Johns County rival Beachside to formally clinch their Florida High School Athletic Association playoff berth. Some 24 hours later, the Sharks' boys team did the same on their home court, beating Oakleaf 79-73.

Ponte Vedra guard Sam Ritchie (1) aims a pass up the court against Fleming Island during the District 3-6A boys basketball semifinals.

Ponte Vedra's boys team, which finished as Class 6A runner-up last season, leaned on its balance against Oakleaf. David Sanchez Barrera, fresh off his school-record 14-assist performance in the district quarterfinals, led the way with 20 points, while Sam Ritchie (19), Tyler Cowan (15), Maddox Palmer (12) and Trace Westercamp (10) also hit double figures.

Similiarly balanced were the Ponte Vedra girls, which erased a 13-point halftime deficit behind the senior trio of Maya Richards (14 points), Morgan Gavazzi (11) and Kennedy Rosendahl (10).

Both Ponte Vedra teams, as well as the Creekside boys and St. Augustine, Beachside and St. Joseph girls, are pursuing a chance to join rare company in St. Johns County history. Nease (1999 girls and 2002 boys) is the only active county school to win an FHSAA championship on the court. Prior to racial integration, however, both Murray and Hastings Vocational won state championships in the Florida Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Walk-Off Classic opens baseball, softball

Ponte Vedra players enter the Bragan Baseball Complex before their Walk-Off Charities Classic high school game against Bishop Snyder.

The sounds of bat and glove meant a little more this time for a dozen softball teams across Northeast Florida.

This time, they're part of history.

"I'm excited to play out here and get the season going," First Coast shortstop Brooke Edmonds said Monday, before the Buccaneers' scheduled game against Episcopal.

First Coast and St. Johns County representative Nease were two of the 12 teams in the bracket for the inaugural softball edition of the Walk-Off Charities High School Classic, which opened Monday at the new Bragan Baseball Complex at Fort Family Regional Park on Baymeadows Road. The annual tournament raises funds for Walk-Off Charities' youth baseball programs.

While scores won't count in the standings until Monday's opening to the Florida High School Athletic Association regular season, Paxon earned the distinction as the first victor in the softball tournament's history. The Golden Eagles topped Clay 9-4 on Monday afternoon with freshman pitcher Kassidy Edwards coming within a home run of the cycle.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for baseball in its sixth season for the annual tournament. For players like Ponte Vedra senior Dominic Masto, the week's start brought a chance to take on live competition as well as adjust to the artificial-turf fields, a rarity in high school play.

"We're going to get some good reps in, see some of the top pitching out here," Masto said. "There's some kids in the 90s [pitching velocity] out here, so it feels good to get out here, get some more ground balls and kind of get into that game scenario feeling before the big season."

Around St. Johns

Bartram Trail midfielder Laci Viola committed to Western Carolina women's soccer. … Former Bartram Trail defender Ella Dudley signed with North Florida women's soccer in a transfer from New Hampshire. ... The Jaguars Prep Girls Flag Preseason Classic, QB Skills Challenge and 7v7 Battle at the Bank are scheduled for Friday-Sunday at EverBank Stadium. … The girls wrestling postseason continues with the Region 1 championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Tallahassee Chiles.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns Spotlight: Ponte Vedra sweeps FHSAA district basketball