St. John's played like a team fighting for its NCAA life, while Butler saw its hopes die.

INDIANAPOLIS -- St. John's coach Rick Pitino said his postgame tirade after a Feb. 18 loss to Seton Hall where he called his team "unathletic" and said his first season in Queens was "the most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime" was completely staged.

The longtime coach said it was his way of getting through to his players in the midst of a three-game losing streak. The Red Storm responded to Pitino's words, winning three in a row, including a dominant 82-59 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

"I say it all the time, I know his statements were out of love," St. John's forward Chris Ledlum said. "He loves us, he cares for us and just wants us to reach our full potential, and he tells us all the time. So, when he says those types of things, we just take it as tough love, we don't take it personally."

As Butler coach Thad Matta sat at the dais, hand on his head, searching for the words to describe the 23-point loss that likely sealed the program's postseason fate, the unspoken truth is it's probably too late for a Pitino-like kick in the pants to turn this season around. During the most important game of the season, the Dawgs fell apart. Instead of clawing back into the game, they played a completely uninspired second half.

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Jordan Dingle (3) deflects the ball away from Butler Bulldogs guard Jahmyl Telfort (11) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Possession after possession was plagued with turnovers and miscues. The team was out of sync, and the Red Storm (17-12, 9-9) made them pay. With five minutes left in the second half of a game that should've had a tournament-type atmosphere, fans were heading to the Hinkle Fieldhouse exits. Butler (16-13, 7-11) finished with nearly as many turnovers (15) as made field goals (20). The Red Storm turned those 20 turnovers into 23 points.

"I don't think we're tired," Matta said when asked what to attribute the lopsided loss to. "I just know, for some reason, we could never get it back. ... Every time we made a mistake, defensively, they made us pay for it."

Players have pride. Nobody wants to lose, especially in front of their home crowd. But at this point in the season, with the stakes at hand, to play a game like that is damning. St. John's was the hungrier team. St. John's clamped down on defense and played each possession with the intensity needed to win. Butler seemed hesitant at times. The Red Storm's pressure defense never allowed Butler to get comfortable on offense, and the press really got home after halftime, helping the visitors pull away.

Maybe Butler caught teams like Marquette and Creighton by surprise. Maybe those teams expected to play the team that was picked to finish second to last in the Big East. All season, that low preseason prediction has fueled the Bulldogs. But lately, they've looked like a team picked to finish at the bottom of the league. They'll have a chance to show just how far from the bottom they actually are with a trip to Chicago to face DePaul on Saturday. A loss there would represent rock bottom for a once promising season.

In his own way Matta did send a message to his team postgame. He knows they have to play better and with more toughness. The loss to St. John's wasn't the first time Butler's flaws were exposed. But the ugly loss may be what the team needs to self-reflect and enact change.

"We got to realize that we're at the point season where there's no secrets," Matta said. "Your favorite move is gone. Your favorite play is gone. If you can't defend, they're gonna seek you out. They're gonna make you pay defensively. And there comes an element of toughness, I mean, our next game is in March for God's sake. And we made mistakes tonight, like it was November. We've got to get that corrected."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler's damaging home loss to St. John's ends NCAA at-large hopes