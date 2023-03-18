St. John's plans to finalize deal with Rick Pitino as head coach: report

Mar 17, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; Iona Gaels head coach Rick Pitino instructs his team against the UConn Huskies during the second half at MVP Arena. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year and firing head coach Mike Anderson on March 10, St. John's has its plan for their next men's basketball head coaching hire.

The Red Storm intend to finalize a deal with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino as the school's men's basketball head coach in the coming days, according to Fox Sports' John Fanta.

Pitino led Iona to the 2023 NCAA Tournament where the Gaels earned a No. 13 seed in the Big Dance before falling to No. 4 seed UConn on Friday.

The 70-year-old head coach reportedly has a mutual interest in becoming St. John's next head coach, as it's been rumored since the university fired Anderson.

Anderson failed to lead St. John's to the NCAA Tournament during his tenure, as their 2023 season came to an end after losing to Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Pitino is the only coach to lead three colleges (Providence, Kentucky and Louisville) to the Final Four. He won the National Championship with Kentucky in 1996 and with Louisville in 2013, although that title was vacated due to NCAA violations. After being fired by Louisville, Pitino coached the Greek EuroLeague team Panathinaikos for two seasons before becoming Iona's head coach in 2020.