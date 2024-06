Jun. 5—MEDINA — University had a two-goal lead early in the third quarter of its Division II state semifinal against St. John's Jesuit on June 5. But the Titans took control on their attack.Five straight goals sealed the game and the win for St. John's 8-5 over the Preppers. It's the second season in a row [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.