St. John's football crushes Carleton, takes sole possession of Northwoods division

COLLEGEVILLE – Coming into Saturday’s game against the No. 8 St. John’s Johnnies, the Carleton Knights were undefeated and had beaten their opponents by a total margin of 54 points. They left with a loss of 56 points.

SJU won its Week 6 homecoming matchup versus Carleton 63-7. With the win, the Johnnies (5-1, 4-0 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) take sole possession of the Northwoods division in the MIAC. SJU is the last undefeated team in the conference with three games remaining against Gustavus Adolphus (3-3, 2-2), St. Scholastica (2-4, 1-3) and St. Olaf (4-2, 3-1).

“Every week is really a MIAC championship game,” quarterback Aaron Syverson said. “You lose one on this side of the division, you probably don’t get a chance to play for the MIAC title.”

The senior had another game with eye-popping stats. It took a drive for him to get sighted in but including his three straight incompletions to open the game, he went 31-42 with six touchdowns, 448 yards and a pick.

Last week he set three SJU offensive records: passing attempts (60), completions (44) and passing yards (498). The Johnnies also set a new school offensive yardage record, moving the ball 607 total yards in the 42-33 win over Concordia-Moorhead. The senior is now 1,250 yards away from Jackson Erdmann’s 2019 SJU individual season record and will near the mark if his average of 307 yards per game holds.

“I think we had a really good game plan (today),” quarterback Aaron Syverson said. “Our coaches have a really good feel for what we wanted to do, and I think it made it again pretty easy on me to go with what they coached me to do.”

Coach Gary Fasching said the two-game stretch is as impressive as he’s seen any quarterback play.

The talent of the Johnnies’ receiving corps cannot be understated. From speeding past coverage to Mosses and one-handed catches, Syverson can target several different receivers with a multitude of strengths. Carleton ran a different 3-3 defensive look with man coverage that SJU tore apart downfield.

Sophomore wide receiver Dylan Wheeler had the biggest game of his career so far, hauling in a hat trick worth of touchdowns with 14 receptions. He had 205 receiving yards, more than double senior Alex Larson’s total. The tight end did get in for a score, as did Marselio Mendez and Nick VanErp. Making his return for the lineup from a knee injury, Jimmy Buck caught one of two targets for 9 yards. He’ll see increased usage with more practice, Fasching said.

“We just have a bunch of guys who we know can make plays,” Larson said. “When Aaron needs to get a bailout, they can all make plays, and we have a quarterback who can give us the rock anywhere he wants.”

Though undefeated, Carleton did not receive any votes in the Week 6 D3football poll. Just two of the Knights’ previous opponents had a winning record before Saturday’s games, and Pomona-Pitzer (3-2) and St. Olaf were just a game above .500.

Carleton had a high-scoring offense with 36.6 points per game, but the Knights never got into their rhythm against the Johnnies. Before Saturday, the Knights had only turned the ball over four times, but on their first drive, SJU senior Ethan Stark stepped in to intercept Jack Curtis for the first of two picks from the sophomore QB. SJU’s Joe Rossebo also recovered a fumbled snap in the third quarter that resulted in an SJU drive starting at Carleton’s 12-yard line.

If SJU’s offense has a weakness, it’s the running game. Despite averaging nearly 37 points per contest, the Johnnies average 84.8 yards per game on the ground and had only scored once prior to Saturday. Seniors Troy Feddema, Devin Vouk and Tony Underwood have led in rushing yards so far this season, but the three only got seven carries against the Knights.

Vouk said the Johnnies are starting to hit their stride and playing closer to their “full potential” as the schedule ticks later into the season.

“We’re winning. We’re not really big on stats,” Vouk said. “You don’t want to be one-dimensional, so I think you realize as we got a couple of games in that we haven’t had a rushing touchdown and not really focus on it. We knew it was going to come; we have three great running backs.”

Feddema, a St. Cloud Tech grad, did punch into the end zone Saturday, as did junior Quinn Christoffersen and sophomore Caden Wheeler.

Fasching said he takes what the defense gives them, and this season it has been a lot of open space in coverage. He called SJU receivers “too talented” to run man defense against and added that he isn’t worried about the SJU backfield.

“I think we can run it if we need to, and there’s going to be times we’re going to have to,” Fasching said.

Last year, the Johnnies beat Gustavus 41-27, but the Gusties are coming off two blowout wins versus St. Scholastica and Macalester.

