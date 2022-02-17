St. John's to face Butler with new outlook

Plagued by inconsistency all season, St. John's is hoping the worst of it is over and there is enough time remaining for a strong finish.

After a notable 86-73 victory at Xavier on Wednesday, the Red Storm seek a second straight victory Friday when they play host to Butler at Queens, N.Y.

St. John's (14-11, 6-8 Big East) shot 54.0 percent from the field when getting the best of Xavier. It was the Red Storm's highest field goal percentage in a conference game and seventh time this season they shot at least 50 percent. They also handed out 24 assists, their second-highest total of the season.

"It's frustrating we didn't play this way at the beginning of the year," said Julian Champagnie, who leads St. John's in scoring at 18.7 points per game. "If you're asking about how we played the first half of the year or two-thirds (of the year), it's over with. We don't have time to look back. We have five (regular-season) games left."

The performance came days after Xavier was knocked out of the top 25 and occurred after the Red Storm shot 33.8 percent and 32.0 percent in home losses to UConn and Villanova last week. It was their second Quad 1 win of the season.

Champagnie scored 27 points Wednesday after shooting a combined 10 of 31 from the field in the losses to UConn and Villanova. He made 9 of 19 shots Wednesday, while going 2 of 7 from 3-point range. He is just 5 of 21 from 3-point range in his past four games since hitting six 3-pointers at Georgetown on Feb. 3.

Butler (13-13, 6-9) is facing some of the similar issues as St. John's, while it chases its third consecutive victory. After losing seven of nine, in a stretch where they were held under their current season average of 63.7 points six times, the Bulldogs are coming off close victories over then-No. 18 Marquette and DePaul.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs followed up their 85-79 win over Marquette with a 73-71 victory at DePaul on Wednesday when freshman Simas Lukosius banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.

Story continues

Lukosius, who averages 6.8 points per game, helped Butler overcome a nine-point deficit by scoring 15 of his career-high 19 points after halftime.

"Just our togetherness, and the whole season is like that, even with our ups and downs," Lukosius said. "We always believe in each other, always support each other."

The Bulldogs earned the victory despite the absences of starters Bo Hodges (calf) and Bryce Nze (knee), who were injured against Marquette. Both could be out again Friday.

--Field Level Media