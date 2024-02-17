St. Johns County second-round boys soccer playoff recaps: Free kick denies Creekside

With one highlight-reel free kick, Finlay Prain closed the book on St. Johns County's high school boys soccer season.

"When I felt it come off my boot, I just knew," the West Orange midfielder said. "You can just feel it."

West Orange scored goals in each half and chased down possession relentlessly to end the year of Creekside, 2-0.

Putting the icing on the night for the Warriors (12-4-1) was a 30-yard free kick from midfielder Prain, bashed past the Creekside wall for the senior's 16th goal of the season.

Staked to an early lead when center forward Elijah Zabala rounded the Creekside defense, West Orange held firm the rest of the way, with goalkeeper Brandon Cordero repeatedly stopping the Knights (17-6-2).

West Orange midfielder Finlay Prain (11) dribbles upfield as Creekside midfielder Christian Denegri (6) pursues during an FHSAA Region 1-6A high school boys soccer playoff on February 16, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

REGION 1-6A

Nease's season came to an end in the Panhandle against No. 3 seed Tallahassee Chiles (14-4-1), which beat the Panthers 3-0. Nease ends the year at 10-6-3.

