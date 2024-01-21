All-St. Johns County high school football 2023: Meet the team

The St. Augustine Record selects its annual All-County team for 2023 high school football in St. Johns County.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Locklan Hewlett

St. Augustine's quarterback Locklan Hewlett (11) targets a receiver during first quarter action against Nease.

Jr., St. Augustine

Wake Forest commit helped Jackets to Class 3S title game, completing 151 of 239 (63%) for 2,702 yards, 23 TD, 5 INT.

RB Laython Biddle

Bartram Trail's Laython Biddle won the state rushing championship with 2,198 yards.

Sr., Bartram Trail

Record-smashing runner carried 301 times for 2,154 yards, 26 TD; Bears' all-time rushing leader with 4,078 yards.

RB Harrison Garrido

Creekside's Harrison Garrido (23) tries to elude Richmond Hill tacklers in a Sept. 9 game.

Jr., Creekside

Lightning-quick tailback delivered 1,332 yards and 15 TD in first Northeast Florida season; amassed 1,989 all-purpose yards.

RB Devonte Lyons

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) fends off Dunbar's Almirian Thomas (22) en route to a touchdown.

Sr., St. Augustine

Touchdown-making tailback scored 27 times, running 239 times for 1,558 yards with 10 100-yard games.

WR Carl Jenkins Jr.

St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Dunbar.

Jr., St. Augustine

Elite speed threat caught 60 passes for 1,172 yards and 15 TD in Jackets' road to final.

WR Julio Santiago

Tocoi Creek receiver Julio Santiago (3) pushes away from the Matanzas defense in a Sept. 1 game.

So., Tocoi Creek

Sure-handed sophomore was county's leading regular-season pass-catcher; 69 receptions, 790 yards, 7 TD.

WR Maddox Spencer

Nease receiver Maddox Spencer (14) pulls in a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against St. Augustine.

Jr., Nease

Gained yardage at dizzying rate; 68 catches for 1,348 yards and 16 TD, including a 303-yard night vs. Creekside.

TE Landon Okla

Ponte Vedra's Landon Okla (8) scores a touchdown against Middleburg.

Jr., Ponte Vedra

Touchdown threat caught 8 TD on 21 receptions for 299 yards.

OL Tarvarian Keenon

Jr., St. Augustine

Allowed no sacks on strong Yellow Jacket front.

OL Zach Marshall

Jr., Bartram Trail

Saw action at center and other positions, leading line for more than 3,400 team rushing yards.

OL Jake Guarnera

Ponte Vedra center Jake Guarnera (53) snaps the ball against Mandarin during the Aug. 18 kickoff classic.

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Michigan-committed mauler converted to center to power Sharks' offense to regional semifinal.

OL Jimmy Huck

Jr., Bartram Trail

Hard-working guard helped Bears' O-line to regional final.

OL Cole Anderson

Jr., Creekside

Among St. Johns County's all-around top blockers for both pass and run game.

ATH Ben Burk

Ponte Vedra quarterback Ben Burk (3) rolls out and looks to throw against Mandarin during a high school football preseason kickoff classic on August 18, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Rushed 121 times for 625 yards; also completed 131 of 222 (59.0%) passes for 2,226 yards, 23 TD, 9 INT.

ATH Trenton Jones

St. Augustine's Trenton Jones (1) strides into the end zone after taking the opening kick back for a touchdown in the Class 3S state championship game against Mainland.

Jr., St. Augustine

Breakaway threat caught 62 passes for 997 yards, 6 TD; also a threat on kick returns, scoring in Class 3S championship.

ATH Riley Trujillo

Bartram Trail quarterback Riley Trujillo (11) scrambles with the ball during the first half against Buchholz.

Sr., Bartram Trail

UCF signee rushed for 685 yards, nearly eight per carry; completed 95 of 181 passes (52.5%) for 1,510 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT.

K Cooper Maurer

Creekside's Cooper Maurer (81) kicks a 37-yard field goal against Nease.

Sr., Creekside

Reliable kicker converted 8 of 10 attempts, including a 47-yarder.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Cole Long

Sr., Creekside

Knights' defensive leader made 71 tackles, eight for loss, with four sacks.

DL Mike Wright

Jr., St. Augustine

Extremely active on defensive front with 16 tackles for loss, three sacks.

DL Carson Collins

Sr., Tocoi Creek

Toros' top pass rusher recorded eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

LB Jacob Curry

Jr., Nease

Versatile Panther led defense with 86 tackles, 9 1/2 for loss and five sacks.

LB Maddux Babin

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Signed with Western Michigan; intercepted three passes and broke up six, with a fumble return and sack as well.

LB Caden Baldwin

Bartram Trail linebacker Caden Baldwin (10) holds the ball aloft after recovering a clinching fumble against Niceville.

Sr., Bartram Trail

Always around the football; senior made 69 tackles, crucial fumble recovery in playoffs.

LB Drake Lusk

Sr., St. Augustine

Jackets' captain flew to football with 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions.

DB Joe Mahoney

Sr., Ponte Vedra

Lock-down corner broke up 14 passes, blocked three kicks to lead Ponte Vedra's defense.

DB Julian Porter

Sr., Bartram Trail

Army signee picked off five passes during first year at new position.

DB Julian Quintero

Sr., St. Augustine

Quick to the football from deep in secondary, recording 99 tackles and a forced fumble.

DB Ja'ki Singleton

Sr., St. Augustine

Made 111 tackles, two interceptions and blocked field goal in state final.

ATH Jason Watson

Sr., Menendez

Intercepted five passes and forced two fumbles on defense; also Falcons' top offensive threat with 40 catches for 634 yards, 7 TD.

P Liam Padron

Bartram Trail's Liam Padron (6) punts the ball during first quarter action against Fleming Island.

Sr., Bartram Trail

Strong-legged kicker punted for 39.6-yard average and converted 9 of 14 field goals with a 46-yard long.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Edward Jordan, So., Beachside

Promising newcomer completed 187 of 286 (65.4%) passes for 2,537 yards, 35 TD and 9 INT.

RB Brian Case, Jr., Ponte Vedra

Ran 233 times for 1,165 yards and 21 touchdowns for Sharks.

RB Vincent Galella, So., Tocoi Creek

Hard-running ball carrier rushed for 831 yards and eight touchdowns in only eight games; did not fumble all year.

WR Cohen Beebe, Sr., Beachside

Barracudas' top receiver reeled in 55 passes for 884 yards, 13 TD.

WR De'Andre Caldwell, Jr., Bartram Trail

Receiver on the rise; caught 30 passes for 562 yards, 6 TD against punishing schedule.

WR Cole Madson, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Breakaway threat for Sharks made 39 receptions for 775 yards, six scores.

WR Myles Simmons, Sr., St. Augustine

Sure-handed senior caught 48 passes for 897 yards, 12 touchdowns.

TE Zander Erasmus, Jr., Tocoi Creek

Multi-talented junior averaged 37.5 yards on punts and caught 25 passes for 273 yards at tight end.

OL Nick Spicer, Jr., Bartram Trail

Helped strengthen line that gained over 3,400 team rushing yards.

OL Demarco Blackmon, Sr., Nease

Three-year starting senior led Panthers' offensive front.

OL Deshawn Blackmon, Jr., Tocoi Creek

Captain of reliable offensive line that allowed only six sacks.

OL Aiden Bringman, Sr., Creekside

Senior guard played key role in Knights' potent run blocking.

OL Colin Butler, So., Ponte Vedra

Promising lineman strengthened young but effective Sharks front.

ATH Sean Ashenfelder, Jr., Creekside

Rutgers commit rushed for 582 yards, 13 TD; also completed 136 of 273 (49.8%) for 1,762 yards, 12 TD, 10 INT.

ATH Bryce Frick, Sr., Nease

New Panther worked way into lineup with 113 of 199 (56.8%) for 1,896 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT; also ran for 340 yards.

ATH Kaleb Taylor-Burch, Jr., Creekside

Agile receiver caught 56 passes for 693 yards, five TD; also dangerous on kick returns.

K Logan Wandzilak, Sr., St. Augustine

Made six of eight field goals, converted 62 of 63 extra points.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Michael Matos, Sr., Bartram Trail

Leading Bears pass rusher made four sacks.

DL Robbie Grieco, Jr., Ponte Vedra

A disruptor in interior line; 44 tackles, six for loss.

DL Blake Warner, Jr., Tocoi Creek

Active pass rusher limited to seven starts but made nine sacks, 10 TFL.

LB Eddie Craig, Sr., Beachside

Barracudas' top tackler made 118 tackles, 15 for loss, plus five interceptions and four forced fumbles.

LB Tyce Donnelly, Jr., Creekside

Hard-hitting linebacker made 58 tackles, four sacks; at heart of numerous big plays.

LB Will Dudley, Sr., Beachside

Multi-talented athlete recorded 104 tackles, 14 for loss; added two forced fumbles and two picks.

DB Micah Ragin, Sr., Tocoi Creek

Led St. Johns County in regular-season interceptions with five, also made 43 tackles.

DB Tamajh Mitchell, So., Bartram Trail

Athletic sophomore picked off four passes; already on college recruiting radar.

DB Jimmie Wheeler, Jr., St. Augustine

Recorded two interceptions and 51 tackles; particularly effective in postseason.

DB Ridge Richardson, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Just missed the century mark with 99 tackles; added an interception, five pass defenses and two sacks.

DB Sergio Lanzas, Sr., Bartram Trail

Bears' organizer in the secondary made three tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups.

ATH Joseph Soto, Jr., Menendez

District tackle leader in regular season with 108, plus two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 147 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

P Evan Redmond, Sr., Ponte Vedra

Punted for 36.3-yard average and converted five of eight field goals, including a 40-yarder.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartram Trail: TE Connor Winn, Fr.

Beachside: LB Ben Davenport, Sr.; WR Bryce Gee, Sr.; RB Cade Gines, Sr.; WR Drew Watson, So.

Creekside: WR Eros Taufer, Jr.; DB Kayden Vimoktayon, Sr.

Florida Deaf (8-man): RB/DB Ajani Zahira, Sr.

Menendez: QB Cash Downey, Fr.; DL Joseph Holliman Jr., Jr.; LB Maddoxx Lehman, So.

Nease: DB Careal Carter, Sr.; WR Brayden Felder, So.; DB Cade Papineau, Sr.

Ponte Vedra: LB Talan Babin, So.; WR Ryan Smith, Sr.

St. Augustine: LB Matteo Bernardi, Jr.; QB Dylan Cook, Sr.; DB Braylon James, Jr.; DB Marquice King, Sr., DE Kyon Wilcox, Jr.; WR Somourian Wingo, So.

St. Joseph: ATH Jeremiah Kes, Sr.

Tocoi Creek: DB Dakota Wright, Jr.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns County football: All-County high school 2023