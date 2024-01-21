All-St. Johns County high school football 2023: Meet the team
The St. Augustine Record selects its annual All-County team for 2023 high school football in St. Johns County.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Locklan Hewlett
Jr., St. Augustine
Wake Forest commit helped Jackets to Class 3S title game, completing 151 of 239 (63%) for 2,702 yards, 23 TD, 5 INT.
RB Laython Biddle
Sr., Bartram Trail
Record-smashing runner carried 301 times for 2,154 yards, 26 TD; Bears' all-time rushing leader with 4,078 yards.
RB Harrison Garrido
Jr., Creekside
Lightning-quick tailback delivered 1,332 yards and 15 TD in first Northeast Florida season; amassed 1,989 all-purpose yards.
RB Devonte Lyons
Sr., St. Augustine
Touchdown-making tailback scored 27 times, running 239 times for 1,558 yards with 10 100-yard games.
WR Carl Jenkins Jr.
Jr., St. Augustine
Elite speed threat caught 60 passes for 1,172 yards and 15 TD in Jackets' road to final.
WR Julio Santiago
So., Tocoi Creek
Sure-handed sophomore was county's leading regular-season pass-catcher; 69 receptions, 790 yards, 7 TD.
WR Maddox Spencer
Jr., Nease
Gained yardage at dizzying rate; 68 catches for 1,348 yards and 16 TD, including a 303-yard night vs. Creekside.
TE Landon Okla
Jr., Ponte Vedra
Touchdown threat caught 8 TD on 21 receptions for 299 yards.
OL Tarvarian Keenon
Jr., St. Augustine
Allowed no sacks on strong Yellow Jacket front.
OL Zach Marshall
Jr., Bartram Trail
Saw action at center and other positions, leading line for more than 3,400 team rushing yards.
OL Jake Guarnera
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Michigan-committed mauler converted to center to power Sharks' offense to regional semifinal.
OL Jimmy Huck
Jr., Bartram Trail
Hard-working guard helped Bears' O-line to regional final.
OL Cole Anderson
Jr., Creekside
Among St. Johns County's all-around top blockers for both pass and run game.
ATH Ben Burk
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Rushed 121 times for 625 yards; also completed 131 of 222 (59.0%) passes for 2,226 yards, 23 TD, 9 INT.
ATH Trenton Jones
Jr., St. Augustine
Breakaway threat caught 62 passes for 997 yards, 6 TD; also a threat on kick returns, scoring in Class 3S championship.
ATH Riley Trujillo
Sr., Bartram Trail
UCF signee rushed for 685 yards, nearly eight per carry; completed 95 of 181 passes (52.5%) for 1,510 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT.
K Cooper Maurer
Sr., Creekside
Reliable kicker converted 8 of 10 attempts, including a 47-yarder.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Cole Long
Sr., Creekside
Knights' defensive leader made 71 tackles, eight for loss, with four sacks.
DL Mike Wright
Jr., St. Augustine
Extremely active on defensive front with 16 tackles for loss, three sacks.
DL Carson Collins
Sr., Tocoi Creek
Toros' top pass rusher recorded eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
LB Jacob Curry
Jr., Nease
Versatile Panther led defense with 86 tackles, 9 1/2 for loss and five sacks.
LB Maddux Babin
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Signed with Western Michigan; intercepted three passes and broke up six, with a fumble return and sack as well.
LB Caden Baldwin
Sr., Bartram Trail
Always around the football; senior made 69 tackles, crucial fumble recovery in playoffs.
LB Drake Lusk
Sr., St. Augustine
Jackets' captain flew to football with 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions.
DB Joe Mahoney
Sr., Ponte Vedra
Lock-down corner broke up 14 passes, blocked three kicks to lead Ponte Vedra's defense.
DB Julian Porter
Sr., Bartram Trail
Army signee picked off five passes during first year at new position.
DB Julian Quintero
Sr., St. Augustine
Quick to the football from deep in secondary, recording 99 tackles and a forced fumble.
DB Ja'ki Singleton
Sr., St. Augustine
Made 111 tackles, two interceptions and blocked field goal in state final.
ATH Jason Watson
Sr., Menendez
Intercepted five passes and forced two fumbles on defense; also Falcons' top offensive threat with 40 catches for 634 yards, 7 TD.
P Liam Padron
Sr., Bartram Trail
Strong-legged kicker punted for 39.6-yard average and converted 9 of 14 field goals with a 46-yard long.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Edward Jordan, So., Beachside
Promising newcomer completed 187 of 286 (65.4%) passes for 2,537 yards, 35 TD and 9 INT.
RB Brian Case, Jr., Ponte Vedra
Ran 233 times for 1,165 yards and 21 touchdowns for Sharks.
RB Vincent Galella, So., Tocoi Creek
Hard-running ball carrier rushed for 831 yards and eight touchdowns in only eight games; did not fumble all year.
WR Cohen Beebe, Sr., Beachside
Barracudas' top receiver reeled in 55 passes for 884 yards, 13 TD.
WR De'Andre Caldwell, Jr., Bartram Trail
Receiver on the rise; caught 30 passes for 562 yards, 6 TD against punishing schedule.
WR Cole Madson, Sr., Ponte Vedra
Breakaway threat for Sharks made 39 receptions for 775 yards, six scores.
WR Myles Simmons, Sr., St. Augustine
Sure-handed senior caught 48 passes for 897 yards, 12 touchdowns.
TE Zander Erasmus, Jr., Tocoi Creek
Multi-talented junior averaged 37.5 yards on punts and caught 25 passes for 273 yards at tight end.
OL Nick Spicer, Jr., Bartram Trail
Helped strengthen line that gained over 3,400 team rushing yards.
OL Demarco Blackmon, Sr., Nease
Three-year starting senior led Panthers' offensive front.
OL Deshawn Blackmon, Jr., Tocoi Creek
Captain of reliable offensive line that allowed only six sacks.
OL Aiden Bringman, Sr., Creekside
Senior guard played key role in Knights' potent run blocking.
OL Colin Butler, So., Ponte Vedra
Promising lineman strengthened young but effective Sharks front.
ATH Sean Ashenfelder, Jr., Creekside
Rutgers commit rushed for 582 yards, 13 TD; also completed 136 of 273 (49.8%) for 1,762 yards, 12 TD, 10 INT.
ATH Bryce Frick, Sr., Nease
New Panther worked way into lineup with 113 of 199 (56.8%) for 1,896 yards, 20 TD, 6 INT; also ran for 340 yards.
ATH Kaleb Taylor-Burch, Jr., Creekside
Agile receiver caught 56 passes for 693 yards, five TD; also dangerous on kick returns.
K Logan Wandzilak, Sr., St. Augustine
Made six of eight field goals, converted 62 of 63 extra points.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Michael Matos, Sr., Bartram Trail
Leading Bears pass rusher made four sacks.
DL Robbie Grieco, Jr., Ponte Vedra
A disruptor in interior line; 44 tackles, six for loss.
DL Blake Warner, Jr., Tocoi Creek
Active pass rusher limited to seven starts but made nine sacks, 10 TFL.
LB Eddie Craig, Sr., Beachside
Barracudas' top tackler made 118 tackles, 15 for loss, plus five interceptions and four forced fumbles.
LB Tyce Donnelly, Jr., Creekside
Hard-hitting linebacker made 58 tackles, four sacks; at heart of numerous big plays.
LB Will Dudley, Sr., Beachside
Multi-talented athlete recorded 104 tackles, 14 for loss; added two forced fumbles and two picks.
DB Micah Ragin, Sr., Tocoi Creek
Led St. Johns County in regular-season interceptions with five, also made 43 tackles.
DB Tamajh Mitchell, So., Bartram Trail
Athletic sophomore picked off four passes; already on college recruiting radar.
DB Jimmie Wheeler, Jr., St. Augustine
Recorded two interceptions and 51 tackles; particularly effective in postseason.
DB Ridge Richardson, Sr., Ponte Vedra
Just missed the century mark with 99 tackles; added an interception, five pass defenses and two sacks.
DB Sergio Lanzas, Sr., Bartram Trail
Bears' organizer in the secondary made three tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups.
ATH Joseph Soto, Jr., Menendez
District tackle leader in regular season with 108, plus two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 147 rushing yards with three touchdowns.
P Evan Redmond, Sr., Ponte Vedra
Punted for 36.3-yard average and converted five of eight field goals, including a 40-yarder.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bartram Trail: TE Connor Winn, Fr.
Beachside: LB Ben Davenport, Sr.; WR Bryce Gee, Sr.; RB Cade Gines, Sr.; WR Drew Watson, So.
Creekside: WR Eros Taufer, Jr.; DB Kayden Vimoktayon, Sr.
Florida Deaf (8-man): RB/DB Ajani Zahira, Sr.
Menendez: QB Cash Downey, Fr.; DL Joseph Holliman Jr., Jr.; LB Maddoxx Lehman, So.
Nease: DB Careal Carter, Sr.; WR Brayden Felder, So.; DB Cade Papineau, Sr.
Ponte Vedra: LB Talan Babin, So.; WR Ryan Smith, Sr.
St. Augustine: LB Matteo Bernardi, Jr.; QB Dylan Cook, Sr.; DB Braylon James, Jr.; DB Marquice King, Sr., DE Kyon Wilcox, Jr.; WR Somourian Wingo, So.
St. Joseph: ATH Jeremiah Kes, Sr.
Tocoi Creek: DB Dakota Wright, Jr.
