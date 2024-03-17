St. John's basketball declines any 2024 NIT invite it would receive, Rick Pitino says

The St. John's basketball team's 2024 season is over.

After being snubbed by the 68-team NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, St. John's (20-13) has decided to pass on any invitation it would receive from the NIT.

Why did St. John's basketball decline 2024 NIT invitation?

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts against Seton Hall in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rick Pitino, in his first year at St. John's listed his reasons why the Red Storm will skip the postseason tournament.

“First and foremost, we have great respect for the National Invitation Tournament and St. John’s storied history in the event,” Pitino said in a statement detailed in a Sports Illustrated article.

“After thorough consideration of all that goes into postseason participation, we believe at this time it is best for our team and basketball program to prepare for next season. We remain focused on building a championship-level program here at St. John’s. I would like to thank all our fans and look forward to the bright future ahead for St. John’s basketball.”

It's not exactly how St. John's wanted this season to end. At one point, the Red Storm had lost eight of their last 10 games and was sitting at 14-12 when Pitino told the media his players weren't athletic enough to get the job done and that this season was the most unenjoyable experience of his long career.

The comments seemed to ignite the Red Storm, who turned around their season by winning their final five regular-season games. They then knocked off Seton Hall, 91-72, in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

St. John's hung around with top-seeded Connecticut in the semifinals on Friday before falling to the defending national champions, 95-90.

But in the end, their bubble burst and now they'll turn their attention to next season.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: St. John's basketball declines 2024 NIT invite, Rick Pitino says