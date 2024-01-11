St. John’s survives Providence’s comeback bid at MSG to improve Big East win streak

A day before Wednesday’s conference contest against Providence, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino stressed his surging Red Storm still had “so much room for improvement” despite a hot start to Big East play.

That much was clear Wednesday, even in a winning effort.

The Red Storm got off to a red-hot start, then blew a 15-point lead to the short-handed Friars before putting away Providence for good during a rollercoaster 75-73 victory at Madison Square Garden.

St. John’s began the game on a 10-0 run, riding a 3-for-3 start by sharp-shooting freshman Brady Dunlap. That lead ballooned to 20-5 with 12:58 remaining in the first half as point guard Daniss Jenkins led an uptempo attack that led to quick looks for himself and others.

Then the Friars caught fire.

Providence began the second half on a 16-4 run, with star scorer Devin Carter delivering nine of the Friars’ points over that stretch. Carter’s transition lay-in after a Jordan Dingle turnover gave Providence its first lead of the game, 45-44, with 14:30 remaining.

St. John’s regained control from there, responding with a 17-3 run that included a three-pointer by Jenkins and a subsequent make from deep by Nahiem Alleyne.

The Red Storm never trailed again but allowed the Friars to hang around. With 24 seconds to go and St. John’s up five, Soriano fouled Carter on a three-point attempt. Carter made two free throws, then missed the third. Providence’s Rafael Castro grabbed a share of the rebound, and the possession arrow gave the ball back to the Friars.

After another Carter lay-up, Dunlap drew a foul but missed both free throws. The Red Storm’s RJ Luis Jr. corralled a clutch offensive rebound and was fouled by Carter, who fouled out on the play.

Luis made one of two free throws, and Providence’s Jayden Pierre missed a desperation three-pointer as time expired.

Jenkins finished with 16 points and eight assists, while Soriano added 16 points of his own. Carter, who averaged 16.9 points per game coming in, scored a game-high 31 for Providence.

The win marked the Red Storm’s fourth in a row and improved their conference record to 4-1, tying Seton Hall atop the Big East. Their lone conference loss came against defending national champion UConn, which is currently ranked No. 4 in the nation.

St. John’s improved to 12-4 overall this season, which is the program’s first under Pitino. The 71-year-old Pitino, who coached Providence from 1985-87 and led the Friars to a Final Four berth, is tasked with turning around a St. John’s team with only three NCAA Tournament appearances since 2002.

With Wednesday’s loss, Providence fell to 2-3 in Big East play. The Friars lost forward Bryce Hopkins – who was averaging 15.5 points and a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game — to a season-ending ACL tear last week.

Providence, which began 2-0 in conference play, fell from No. 23 to out of the rankings in the latest poll.

Up next for St. John’s is a road game against No. 22 Creighton on Saturday.