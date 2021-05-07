St. John Fisher Bills training camp has chance at returning in 2021

The NFL is already operating in a bit more of a “normal” manner following the 2020 COVID-19 season. Earlier this week, the league announced times for offseason workouts and when they will take place.

Prior to that, we already had the Bills say they’re preparing to have a full crowd at home games this year as well.

Perhaps the cherry on top is St. John Fisher College.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Friday, the NFL sent a memo out that said teams are allowed to go away from training camp this offseason. However, the NFL has to approve any such plans:

The NFL sent a memo to clubs today saying teams will be permitted to go away for training camp in 2021, subject to league approval, per source. Last year, all camps had to be at club facilities and stadiums because of COVID restrictions. Now, another small step back to normal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

The Bills held training camp for the first time at St. John Fisher in 2000 and have ever since. For 19 years prior to that, the team did in Fredonia.

It remains to be seen if the Bills come up with a plan to return to their Rochester getaway for a few weeks during the summer… but at minimum, this is a step in the right direction for that hoping for a return to it.

