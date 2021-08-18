St. John Bosco is No. 1 in The Times' preseason top 25 football rankings

St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson scrambles for yardage against Servite during the pandemic-delayed spring football season. The Braves will be the team to beat this season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Times' top 25 high school football rankings.

Rk. SCHOOL | COMMENT

1. ST JOHN BOSCO | 330-pound Earnest Greene III will clear a path.

2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI | Defense is loaded with talent.

3. SERVITE | QB Noah Fifita wants to help Friars shock the world.

4. SIERRA CANYON | Line play makes Trailblazers ready for Division 1.

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL | Coach Matt Logan believes in this team.

6. BISHOP ALEMANY | Tough schedule but offensive line is really good.

7. NORCO | RB Jaydn Ott is back, so beware.

8. SANTA MARGARITA | As QB Jaxon Potter gets comfortable, Eagles will soar.

9. LOS ALAMITOS | QB Malachi Nelson is a player to watch.

10. LONG BEACH POLY | Jackrabbits are making steady progress.

11. GARDENA SERRA | Lots of top skill-position players make Cavaliers dangerous.

12. OAKS CHRISTIAN | Veteran QB to build around in Cole Tannenbaum.

13. SAN CLEMENTE | Tritons have become a consistent Orange County contender.

14. MISSION VIEJO | If the line can protect its QB, Diablos will be very good.

15. VISTA MURRIETA | 5-0 spring performance was no fluke.

16. DAMIEN | Lots of transfers give Spartans a boost.

17. INGLEWOOD | Lots of top skill-position players.

18. EDISON | Nico Brown had 40 receptions during spring.

19. BISHOP AMAT | Young players, transfers will make impact.

20. LA HABRA | QB Justin Gil showed potential as a sophomore.

21. VALENCIA | Motto: "In QB Tyler Voss we trust."

22. CHAMINADE | Eagles will do their usual late-season surge.

23. LOYOLA | Cubs need solid play at QB to keep rising.

24. WARREN | QB Nicholaus Iamaleava is as good as advertised.

25. MURRIETA VALLEY | QB Brandon Rose will team up with WR Tiger Bachmeier.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.