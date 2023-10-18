St. John Bosco and Mater Dei don’t appear to be evenly-matched programs this year

A lot is made of USC’s inability to recruit from St. John Bosco. The inability to secure a commitment from Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who ultimately chose Notre Dame over USC and Ohio State, deeply stung the Trojans. USC needs to fortify its Southern California pipeline and keep more key prospects home. Whenever Bosco plays Mater Dei in the big Southern California high school game of the year, USC football is reminded of the challenge it faces to build a fence around its best local prospects.

In some years, Bosco and Mater Dei stand on equal footing, but this year, they don’t appear to be the same. St. John Bosco demolished Mater Dei, 28-0, a few days ago. Mater Dei carried a No. 1 ranking into the game, but the Monarchs looked nothing like an elite team against the Braves, who controlled the action throughout. It will be fascinating to see how both teams respond in the next several weeks of the high school season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire