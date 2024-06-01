St. James' Park welcomes more than 40,000 fans for first ever Lionesses visit

England's women lost 2-1 to France in front of a crowd of 42,561 at St. James' Park on Friday evening.



The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifier was the Lionesses' first ever visit to the home of Newcastle United, whose own women's team has made such strides on and of the pitch over the past two seasons.

Back-to-back promotions and impressive crowds at both Kingston Park and St. James' Park have seen Becky Langley's Lasses become one of the most talked-about teams in the women's game, and Friday's match further cemented the city's reputation as a hotbed of female football as fans flocked from all over the country to see Sarina Wiegman's side in action.

Beth Mead opened the scoring at the Gallowgate End on the half-hour mark for the European Women's Championship holders, who had been dealt a blow when goalkeeper Mary Earps came off with an injury in the opening stages of her 50th international appearance.

But Elisa De Almeida levelled for France 11 minutes later with a spectacular goal, then Marie-Antoinette Katoto stunned the home supporters with another great strike in the 68th minute.

The match was the first of an international double-header at St. James' Park; on Monday night, Gareth Southgate's men take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at a sold-out stadium (kick-off 7.45pm BST).

And Magpies pair Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are both hoping to be involved in the Three Lions' penultimate warm-up game before EURO 2024.