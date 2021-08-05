ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION

St. James Gold Corp.
·7 min read

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the Company) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the “Lead Agent”) in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement of: (i) up to 931,667 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $3.22 per Unit; and (ii) up to 259,067 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.18 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date (as defined below).

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share (each, a “FT Share”) and one Warrant, each of which will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share, which will not qualify as a “flow-through share”, at an exercise price of $4.18 for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Lead Agent on or prior to the Closing Date. The Company has agreed to pay the Lead Agent a cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue that number of broker warrants equal to 6.0% of the combined number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering (each a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Unit for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $3.22. In addition, the Company has agreed to pay the Lead Agent a corporate finance fee payable in Units and equal to 2.0% of the combined number of Units and FT Units sold under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct drilling on the Florin Gold Project, exploration activities on the Company’s Newfoundland properties and for general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Units will only be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) on the Company’s options on the Florin Gold Project and Newfoundland properties.

The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada and in the United States pursuant to private placement exemptions and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Lead Agent. The closing of the Offering is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Closing of the Offering will occur on August 26, 2021 or such other date to be agreed to by the Company and the Lead Agent (the “Closing Date”). Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period commencing on the Closing Date.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities to be offered have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 28 claims, covering 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

For further information, please contact:
George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152
Email: info@stjamesgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: completion of the Offering; the timing and size of the Offering; the timing and receipt of approval from the TSXV for the Offering; the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering and all other statements that are not historical facts, particularly statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company at the relevant time in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information or if management’s beliefs, estimates, assumptions or opinions change, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results, performance, achievements, and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors outlined in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 26, 2021 (the “AIF”) filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in its AIF on SEDAR are not exhaustive and other factors could materially affect its results.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to consider all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

    Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the same period the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal first quarter totaled 92.7 billion yen ($843 million), down from 106 billion yen, the Japanese maker of “Super Mario” and “Pokemon” games said Thursday. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Skepticism builds within the Fed over the need for a digital dollar

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller added that a digital dollar may be costly to implement, arguing that privately issued stablecoins may better handle the need for faster payments.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.