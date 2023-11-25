St. James football returns to LHSAA playoff semifinals for second consecutive season

VACHERIE — For the second consecutive year, St. James football is one of the last four teams standing in Division III non-select. The Wildcats (10-2) dominated the Many Tigers (8-4) on Friday night, 40-0, keeping hope for a state championship alive.

St. James runs onto the field prior to Friday's LHSAA high school football quarterfinal game against Many.

SJHS did all its damage in the first and third quarters, finishing both halves on scoring droughts. In the first, rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brayden Williams and running backs Cameron LeBlanc and Kani King-Young opened a three-score lead.

In the third, Williams added a second on the ground, and two defensive touchdowns put it out of reach, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock for most of the fourth quarter, now just two wins separating them from a sixth state title.

Big plays

St. James forced three turnovers on Friday, each one leading to a score. A fumble recovered by linebacker Deandre Videau gave SJHS a short field and set up LeBlanc's touchdown. On both of the others, though, the offense didn't need to step on the field. Early in the third, defensive back Jarrell Williams intercepted a pass on fourth down and returned it for a touchdown, while on one of the quarter's final plays, defensive tackle Deuce Williams recovered another Many fumble and returned it for a score.

Big players

Aside from Deuce and Jarrell Williams, the defense was led by defensive lineman Nicholas Chopin, who made three tackles — all for a loss — and two sacks, as well as catching a two-point conversion on a trick play.

Offensively, King-Young didn't get a lot of touches — finishing with just eight — but he made the most of his reps, rushing for 105 yards at 13.1 yards per carry in addition to his touchdown. Senior quarterback Brayden Williams had a rather pedestrian day passing — completing just four passes — but he made up for it with his two scores on the ground.

They said it

"I used to be a running back in peewee, so it all just came back to me," said Deuce Williams on his fumble return. "It all just came back to me. High-stepping and all."

What's next

St. James travels to Sterlington next Friday. The winner will go to the Caesars Superdome and play for a state title.

