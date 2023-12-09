St. James football comes up short to Union Parish in Division III non-select championship

St. James football could not have come any closer.

Facing a Union Parish two-point conversion with 11 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were one play away from a seventh state championship. But Jy'Marion Island, who torched the SJHS defense for 54 yards including a 4-yard touchdown on the previous drive, made one final play: the go-ahead conversion, giving the Farmers (10-4) an upset over the Wildcats (11-3) on Friday night in the Superdome, 36-35. The Wildcats' climb back to the top of Division III Non-Select football will wait at least one more year.

St. James' Kobe Brown goes up field in the LHSAA Non-Select Division III state championship game on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans.

Big plays

Before Friday's final drive, turnovers set the tone. St. James quarterback Brayden Williams threw an interception on the Wildcats' final play from scrimmage in the first half, with the Farmers capitalizing to score a touchdown minutes later. However, Union Parish returned the favor, with SJHS defensive back Garry White intercepting Farmers quarterback Jordan Hill to set up the go-ahead touchdown with nine minutes remaining in regulation.

More Prep Classic: Here’s what you need to know if attending the LHSAA Football Prep Classic

Big players

Despite two interceptions — he later threw a second on the Hail Mary on the final play — Williams had one of his best games of the season, passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 95 yards and two more scores. The bulk of the offense came through wide receiver Kobe Brown, who caught five passes on Friday — but gained 111 yards and scored a touchdown.

Barker Honda Athlete of the Week: St. James' Villanueva, Ledet voted this week's Barker Honda Athletes of the Week

This article originally appeared on The Courier: St. James football comes up short to Union Parish in state title