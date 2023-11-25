Advertisement

St. James defense leads top Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football performers

Mikey DiLullo, Houma Courier-Thibodaux Daily Comet
Here's a look at some of the top performers from the LHSAA football quarterfinals in the Houma- and Thibodaux-area:

St. James players stretch prior to Friday's LHSAA high school football quarterfinal game against Many.
LHSAA quarterfinals top performers

St. James defensive lineman Nicholas Chopin had three tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks and caught a two-point conversion in a win over Many.

St. James running back Kani King-Young rushed eight times for 105 yards and a touchdown against Many.

E.D. White kicker Ty Powell made four extra points in a loss to Teurlings Catholic.

E.D. White quarterback Jake Sternfels rushed for a touchdown against Teurlings Catholic.

Assumption quarterback Reece Turner rushed for two touchdowns in a loss to Northwest.

St. James quarterback Brayden Williams rushed for two touchdowns against Many.

St. James defensive lineman Deuce Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown against Many.

St. James defensive back Jarrell Williams intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown against Many.

