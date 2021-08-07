St. Hilaire, Peckman pull papers for Beverly council races

Aug. 7—BEVERLY — Two people took out nomination papers for to run for City Council on Friday, the last day that nomination papers could be pulled.

Former City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire took out papers to run in Ward 6, while first-time candidate Kim Peckman did the same in Ward 2.

St. Hilaire served two terms as a city councilor at-large before losing reelection in 2017 in a vote that came down to a recount. He was also one of seven candidates to replace John Frates as Ward 6 councilor when Frates stepped down last year with one year left on his term.

The City Council selected Dominic Copeland to fill the Ward 6 seat. Hilaire will now face Copeland in this year's election.

St. Hilaire said he is running because he wants to give Ward 6 voters a choice.

"I have a passion for public service," he said. "I think there's an opportunity to bring some balance and experience to the council. With (Paul) Guanci and (Tim) Flaherty (two longtime at-large councilors who are not running for reelection) and Frates leaving that's a lot of experience walking out the door and I think I can fill that void."

St. Hilaire, 44, is the chief human resources officer for The Middlesex Corporation. He lives on Oak Street with his wife and three children.

In Ward 2, Peckham will challenge incumbent Estelle Rand. Peckman said she has thought about running for a few years and finally committed to do it.

"I decided if I want to help be the change here in Beverly and help everybody out, this is a great opportunity," she said. "I know Estelle has been involved for quite a few years and I totally respect that. I'm going to throw my hat in the ring and see what happens."

Peckham, 47, grew up in Connecticut and came to the area to attend Endicott College, where she earned undergraduate and master's degrees. She went on to work at the college for 11 years in student affairs. She now works for Salesforce, a customer relations management company.

Peckham lives on Congress Street with her wife, Jodi Kenyon.

With the deadline to take out nomination papers ending Friday, candidates have until Tuesday to file their papers with the required number of signatures (50 for ward office and 100 for citywide office). The ballot positions will be drawn on Aug. 26.

A total of 27 people took out nomination papers for either mayor, City Council or School Committee (not counting those who took out papers and then withdrew). The preliminary election is Sept. 21 and the final election is Nov. 2.

Candidates who have pulled nomination papers

Mayor: Mike Cahill*, Dana Nicholson, Marshall Sterman, Esther Ngotho

Councilor at-large: Julie Flowers*, Brendan Sweeney, Hannah Bowen, Richard Tabbut, William Cosmas

Ward 1 councilor: Todd Rotondo*

Ward 2 councilor: Estelle Rand*, Kim Peckham

Ward 3 councilor: Euplio Marciano, Donato Paglia, Steven Crowley, Naisha Tatis

Ward 4 councilor: Scott Houseman*

Ward 5 councilor: Kathleen Feldman*

Ward 6 councilor: Dominic Copeland, Matt St. Hilaire

Ward 1 School Committee: Rachael Abell*, Juan Castro

Ward 2 School Committee: Kenann McKenzie

Ward 3 School Committee: Kimberley Coelho*

Ward 4 School Committee: John Mullady*

Ward 5 School Committee: Kaarin Robinson*

Ward 6 School Committee: Lorinda Visnick*

