St Helens march into Super League Grand Final with victory over Wigan Warriors

St Helens 40 Wigan Warriors 10

St Helens sealed their place in the Grand Final after ruthlessly dismantling sworn enemies Wigan with a performance which suggested a Super League title is firmly within their grasp.

Justin Holbrook's men finished top of the table by a record 16 points at the end of the regular rounds but in recent seasons they have choked in the games that matter most.

Last month's Challenge Cup final defeat to Warrington suggested they have yet to kick that unwanted habit, but a first appearance at Old Trafford since beating Wigan in 2014 now awaits.

They could face the Warriors again in this year's title decider on October 12 if Adrian Lam's can overcome Salford at home next Friday.

This display underlined the quality in Saints' ranks as four classy tries ushered them into a commanding 26-6 interval lead against the defending champions.

St Helens' teamwork was matchless, their conviction unshakeable and a vibrant start led to Theo Fages grounding Lachlan Coote's kick to open the scoring.

A second soon try arrived when centre Kevin Naiqama intercepted George Williams' errant pass and raced clear to score inside the right channel.

Wigan replied midway when Chris Hankinson sent Liam Marshall haring down the right flank but two more tries before the break underlined St Helens' superiority.

First, the outstanding Luke Thompson dived over from close range and England team-mate Jonny Lomax then did likewise.

After the interval, Coote sent Zeb Taia over from close range and England centre Mark Percival finished off a delightful handling sequence inside the left channel before claiming his second with five minutes remaining.

Bevan French scored a late consolation for Wigan, who must now rouse themselves for Salford’s visit on Friday. But a St Helens side dripping with pace, power and creativity will clearly take some stopping as they bid to become champions in a fortnight’s time.

Head coach Holbrook departs at the end of this season to take charge of NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans and will be desperate to bow out as a winner.

St Helens: L Coote; T Makinson, K Naiqama, M Percival, R Grace; J Lomax, T Fages; A Walmsley, J Roby, L Thompson, Z Taia, D Peyroux, M Knowles

Subs: L McCarthy-Scarsbrook, K Amor, J Ashworth, A Smith



Wigan: Z Hardaker; L Marshall, C Hankinson, O Gildart, J Burgess; G Williams, T Leuluai; T Clubb, S Powell, O Partington, W Isa, L Farrell, S O'Loughlin

Subs: L Byrne, B Flower, B French, M Smithies



Referee: Chris Kendall