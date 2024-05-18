St Helens beat York to reach Challenge Cup final
Betfred Women's Challenge Cup semi-final
St Helens (6) 32
Tries: Burke, D. Stott, Rudge, Hook 2, Sutherland Goals: Gaskin 4
York (0) 2
Goal: Marshall
Holders St Helens reached their fourth successive Women's Challenge Cup final with a 32-2 victory over York Valkyrie.
Faye Gaskin kicked St Helens in front with an early penalty before Leah Burke's try gave them a 6-0 half-time lead after they had withstood a barrage of York pressure.
Saints then stretched clear in the second half as Darcy Stott and Emily Rudge powered over, and Phoebe Hook scored twice, including a stunning solo effort.
Georgia Sutherland added a sixth try late on, with Rhiannion Marshall kicking a penalty for York's only points of the game.
St Helens will now face the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between Wigan and Leeds at Wembley on Saturday, 8 June.
More to follow.
St Helens: Salihi, Hook, E. Stott, Malcolm, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham.
Interchanges: Williams, D. Stott, Mottershead, Sutherland
York: Hetherington, Partington, Renouf, Roberts, Kershaw, Rihari, Eastwood, Wood, Wilton, Stimpson, Owen, Andrade, Bell.
Interchanges: Marshall, Gentles, Sanderson, Sharp.
Referee: Aaryn Belafonte