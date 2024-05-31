St Helens beat Wigan to end unbeaten start

St Helens came from behind to end Wigan Warriors unbeaten start to the season with a 24-8 victory to join them at the top of Women’s Super League.

Warriors deserved their 8-0 lead late in the first half through Mary Coleman's try and the boot of Emma Knowles.

Wigan were seeking a first ever Super League win over Saints and a first victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium and bossed the opening half for long spells.

However tries just either side of the break from Luci McColm saw Saints draw level and their pressure eventually told as Vicky Whitfield barged through to complete the turnaround before a Faye Gaskin penalty put the game on ice and a late Beri Salihi double put gloss on the margin of victory.

The visitors made a bright start and Coleman collected a good pass from Izzy Rowe and carried two players over for her 12th try of the season.

The goal from Knowles meant Wigan had scored more points in 16 minutes than they had managed in any game against Saints since 2018.

It was nearly more as Rowe’s delayed pass sent Emma Welsford over on 23 minutes, only for the score to be chalked off for a forward pass.

Knowles slotted a goal from under the posts to extend Wigan's lead to 8-0 just after the half-hour but Saints halved the deficit moments later when McColm touched down following a juggle on the left after Wigan conceded two penalties and a set restart in their own 20.

Gaskin’s goal attempt came back off the bar but three minutes after the break Warriors turned down a kick in front of the posts in favour of a tap, only for a handling error from Rease Casey to see the chance spurned.

Saints made them pay with a spell of concerted pressure and Gaskin swung a pass out to McColm to squeeze over in the corner in a carbon-copy of their first try, with Gaskin’s kick hitting the upright to leave the scores level at 8-8.

Warriors withstood some intense pressure from the hosts with Katie Mottershead knocking forward as she tried to plunge over but it eventually told as Anna Davies coughed up possession on her 10m line allowing Whitfield to charge through to put Saints ahead for the first time with 15 minutes remaining.

Gaskin’s long-range goal made the game safe before Salihi crossed twice on the break in the final moments as Warriors tired.