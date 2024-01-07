St. Francis women open NEC slate with win over late-arriving Wagner

Jan. 7—LORETTO, Pa. — Saturday afternoon's snowstorm resulted in a sparse turnout at DeGol Area.

Only five fans were in attendance for St. Francis' women's basketball Northeast Conference opener against Wagner — if you counted the officials' evaluator and athletic communications director Dave Musil's daughter.

Tipoff was postponed 50 minutes because the Seahawks' bus was stuck behind an accident about 15 minutes from the Stokes Building and didn't arrive in time for scheduled warmups.

It all was worth the wait for the handful of spectators and the Red Flash, as St. Francis, showed poise and great sharing of the basketball in a 64-54 upset of an opponent that beat it by 51 points on the same court one year ago.

Destini Ward scored eight of her game-high 19 points as St. Francis opened up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter that the Seahawks couldn't surmount. Julianna Gibson set her career-scoring high for the second consecutive game with 15 points, while Kendall Carruthers finished with 13.

St. Francis also set a new season-high with 17 assists.

"Having a win as our first conference game and our first home game, too, is giving us a lot of confidence," Gibson said. "We had confidence going in, but this will carry over into the rest of the season."

The Red Flash typically have found another gear come January under Keila Whittington, but this might have been a bigger conference-opening win than any other for St. Francis, which was 1-12 entering the contest.

"We've talked a lot about not allowing those 13 non-conference games to be wasted. We felt, in every game, we saw some positive things team-wise," Whittington said. "We felt that it finally came together."

That might be worth filing away if the Red Flash get on a roll. Despite its issues getting to Loretto and a 3-9 record before Saturday's contest, Wagner was picked third in the NEC preseason poll.

St. Francis led by 11 when Carruthers sank a long 3 after Harris Robinson rebounded Ward's miss of the back end of a two-shot foul. The sequence typified the Red Flash's energy and resolve throughout, as it started with a Marina Altero defensive rebound at the other end and was kept alive by Ward tracking down Yanessa Boyd's missed trey.

Earlier Carruthers made a huge hustle play, diving into her bench to save a ball to Ward. Ward then drove to the basket for a layup that made it 51-44.

Gibson's layup after an offensive rebound increased the margin to 59-46.

"We knew that they were an aggressive team. They'd press the whole game whether we beat it or not," Ward said. "Knowing in the critical moment when they were desperate, looking for steals to get back in the game, make it a closer game, we needed to stay composed."

St. Francis committed just two turnovers in the fourth quarter and Wagner only had 16 points off turnovers in the entire game.

It got to the point that the Seahawks called off the press at the start of the fourth quarter because the Red Flash were so effective at breaking it and getting good shots after doing so. In fact, because of that and St. Francis' 16 offensive rebounds, the Red Flash got plenty of extra possessions and took 15 more shots.

It was a far cry from last year, when St. Francis turned it over 34 times in a crushing 76-25 defeat, a result Ward said was on her mind leading into this meeting. However, this year, Ward can play the three spot, with points guards Carruthers and Kameryn Dorsey on the floor together.

To accentuate that, Artero is an above-average ballhandler playing the four, and she was utilized effectively as a pressure release all game to go with her seven rebounds.

"We worked 40 minutes and we stayed together. It feels really good. We stayed focused," said Artero, a freshman from Fontanilles, Spain. "We were so engaged.

"It's a good win."

Carruthers made all her free throws after being fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the third quarter to give St. Francis a 49-42 lead. Carruthers made another big play two minutes earlier, tracking down a steal at midcourt and racing in for a circus layup just as Wagner seemed to be stealing momentum.

Gibson was within a bucket of her career-high scoring total at halftime with 12 points — making her first five shots — as St. Francis carried a 32-29 lead into the break.

The Red Flash recorded 13 assists on 15 first-half makes, opening the game with eight straight assisted field goals. Meanwhile, Wagner's press, which destroyed St. Francis a season ago, got just one steal.

St. Francis had its largest lead of five when Dorsey's tear-drop in transition tumbled through the twine with 4:28 left in the first half.

The game was even at 16 through one period.

The Red Flash had a 14-12 lead at the 2:44 mark this time when Cyan Dyke and Drew Jordon collided trying to guard Gibson on the low block leaving Carruthers all alone for a layup after the pass.

Gibson had six points and a pair of assists in the opening frame.