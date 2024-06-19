St. Francis SS Kaylie Walters transfers to Penn State

Rising sophomore shortstop Kaylie Walters announced she has transferred from St. Francis to Penn State, via Instagram.

As a freshman in 2024, Walters set a St. Francis program single-season record with 29 stolen bases and was second with 45 walks. She started all 55 games for the 41-14 Red Flash and batted .298. The left-handed slap hitter tallied 42 knocks, 41 runs, one double, seven RBIs and a .471 on-base percentage.

The leadoff hitter was 29-for-35 in stolen bases and drew 45 walks compared to 37 strikeouts. She produced a .938 fielding percentage at shortstop, making 11 errors and combining on five double plays.

Penn State advanced to the NCAA tournament this past season for the first time since 2011.

St. Francis won its sixth Northeast Conference tournament title in the past seven seasons under first-year coach Beth Krysiak in 2024.

Walters hit .394 with 34 runs scored and 23 stolen bases, which both led the league in her senior season at Council Rock High School. She scored 79 runs and stole 68 bases in 61 career games.