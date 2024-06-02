St. Francis shuts out Cheboygan, 5-0, to win 1st standalone soccer district title

Jun. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis won its first standalone girls soccer district championship Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of Cheboygan.

St. Francis last won a girls soccer title as part of a co-op with Traverse City Christian almost a decade ago.

The Gladiators controlled play against Cheboygan, which generated only five shots on goal against sophomore goaltender Paisleigh Upshaw.

Sophomore forward Reese Muma scored a hat trick for the Gladiators, with sophomore Riley Collins adding a goal and two assists, junior Lilianna David putting up a goal and an assist, and sophomore Sidney Peters assisting on two goals.

"We did a great job controlling the ball, getting it wide and having the defense switch up sides," Gladiators head coach Scott Conway said.

The Glads led 3-0 by halftime and played every healthy player on their roster.

No. 8-ranked St. Francis (18-1-2) moves on in the Division 3 postseason to play No. 14 Freeland (13-4-5) in regionals Tuesday at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare as the second game of a doubleheader there. The 5 p.m. game features Fremont (15-4-1) and Tri County (17-7), followed by St. Francis and Freeland at 7 p.m.

"Let's keep this train rolling down the track," Conway said. "Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going."

St. Francis last won a girls soccer district in the 2015-16 season as part of the TC Liberty co-op, which beat Grayling 1-0 in overtime for the crown and then lost to Freeland, 4-1, in regional play.

MORE SOCCER

Midland Dow 1

TC West 0

UP NEXT: The Titans finish the season 10-6-5.

Gaylord 2

Petoskey 1

Gaylord turned the tables on Petoskey, pulling out a 2-1 shootout victory after PHS won both regular-season matches by scores of 3-1 and 2-1.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (10-6-4) play Midland at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cadillac.

