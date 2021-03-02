St. Francis, San Clemente dedicate football seasons to departed coaches

St. Francis will be dedicating its spring season to its beloved head coach, Jim Bonds, right, shown in 2019. Bonds died in October. (Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)

With the high school football season beginning this month, players from St. Francis and San Clemente have decided to dedicate the shortened season to two beloved coaches who died in recent months.

Jim Bonds, who served as head coach at St. Francis for 20 years, died on Oct. 28 after battling cancer. He was 51. Joe Wood, an assistant coach at San Clemente for 16 years, died Feb. 12 from COVID-19. He was 71.

Both losses are still being felt in the programs, and getting the chance to play will give everyone an opportunity to seek closure while laughing, crying, reflecting and admiring the contributions of Bonds and Wood.

Coach Joe Wood (middle) with Jeff Veeder and Kurt Westling, the three head coaches in Aliso Niguel history. Was Coach of the Year in 96 and spent the last 16 years at San Clemente. Always fun to talk football with him before games. RIP Coach. @SteveFryer @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/yf3pqifg5X — Michael Huntley (@mikehuntley63) February 13, 2021

"Coach Wood was a hero to me," San Clemente running back James Bohls said.

Great first day in pads. We are thankful for the opportunity to play and blessed to honor Coach Bonds this season. #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/LwITLnmBNE — St. Francis Football (@SFGoldenKnights) February 27, 2021

Ted Corcoran has taken over as the interim coach at St. Francis with the assistants who worked with Bonds. They are determined to keep the program's high standards and continue the legacy established by Bonds.

Very sad about the passing of St Francis HS head football coach Jim Bonds. Great coach and even better man. The same fight he required from his players he displayed while fighting cancer. Praying for the Bonds family and the entire St. Francis family #BondsStrong @SFGoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/fwXIGhleHo — Chris Rix (@CoachRix) October 28, 2020

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.