St. Francis (Pa.) beats Bryant 67-63 in NEC tourney

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) -- Keith Braxton registered 15 points and eight rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) held off Bryant 67-63 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (17-13). Andre Wolford added 13 points. Jamaal King had 12 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Bryant scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Juan Cardenas had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-20). Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Byron Hawkins had 15 points.

Adam Grant, who led the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting. Sabastian Townes, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

