St. Francis names Brian Diaz as women's soccer coach

LORETTO, Pa. – With 23 years of experience as an assistant and head coach at the NCAA Division I and II levels, Brian Diaz has been tabbed as the women's soccer head coach at St. Francis University.

Diaz becomes the 12th head coach for the Red Flash as the women's soccer team heads into its 38th season.

"We are incredibly fortunate to hire a head coach with the stature, experience and leadership qualities as Brian Diaz," St. Francis Athletic Director James Downer said. "Throughout the search process, Brian's coaching pedigree stood out amongst the field, but his unwavering commitment towards the promotion of welfare and the overall student-athlete experience spoke volumes. Coach Diaz displayed in a myriad of ways that he is the ideal fit to lead our women's soccer program and I'm absolutely certain that he will bring success to our team both on and off the field."

Diaz brings four years of head coach experience from the Division II level, 17 years as an assistant coach (13 years at Division I and four years at Division II), and one year as the director of coaching for the Columbus Crew SC in Major League Soccer. In his career, he has coached 54 all-conference selections and 21 all-region honorees.

"I would like to thank James Downer and the entire staff of St. Francis athletics for believing in me and entrusting me with the women's soccer program," Diaz said. "The potential of the program is obvious and the enthusiasm of the players is contagious. I am very excited to continue building from what Coach Sarah Butler was starting and look forward to helping these young ladies achieve their goals at St. Francis."

Diaz comes to Loretto after a seven-year stint at Oakland University as a member of Juan Pablo Favero's staff. Diaz, who started as an assistant coach and elevated to associate head coach in 2020, helped the Grizzles to 40 wins, four Horizon League Tournament appearances and the program's first Horizon League championship game appearance in six years in 2021. Oakland posted an 11-9-1 record in that season, with a 9-1-1 mark in league play. It had the most conference wins in program history. The 11 overall wins were the most since the 2012 campaign.

"Over the past 20-plus years, I have had some amazing mentors who have shaped me as a coach and person," Diaz said. "I have been blessed for the tutelage of Heather Henson, Mike Joy and Mike Varga. I am especially thankful to JuanPa Favero, who I have spent nearly half my career with. JuanPa has taught me so much and his impact on my life is immeasurable. I feel strongly the path of my career has led me to this exact point at this exact moment."

Before his time at Oakland, Diaz spent one year with the Columbus Crew SC in Major League Soccer as the director of coaching. He oversaw the coaching staff and curriculum development of the Crew's youth club ages 5-18.

He spent three seasons as the head coach of Upper Iowa (2013-15), guiding one of the two schools in the nation with the Peacocks moniker to a 33-21-8 overall record and a 28-15-2 mark in conference play. Among the players he coached were the Peacocks' all-time career-leading scorer and a goalkeeper who currently ranks second in career goals against average.

Diaz was an assistant coach at South Alabama for five seasons (2008-12) and helped the Jaguars to a 20-15-6 record in his final two seasons. The 12 wins in 2011 were the program's most wins since 2005. He recruited five players who combined for 10 all-conference honors and the 2014 defensive player of the year award.

Before his time at South Alabama, Diaz was a member of Favero's staff for 2007 at Newberry, where he helped the team to an 8-5-6 record. Diaz was the head coach at Converse College for the 2006 campaign.

A 2002 graduate of Tusculum, Diaz started his coaching career as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State in 2002, where the team reached the conference tournament for the first time in program history before returning to his alma mater for three seasons (2003-05). The Pioneers went 41-15-4 in his three years as an assistant. In 2003, Tusculum won the SAC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16, including beating No. 21 Carson-Newman 1-0 for the program's first win in the NCAA tournament match. The Pioneers won its second SAC Tournament title in 2005, returned to the NCAA Division II tournament, and finished ranked No. 18 in the nation.

Diaz was a three-year letterwinner for the Tusculum men's soccer team and helped the Pioneers transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. In his first season, the squad finished 10-9-2 and won its first SAC Tournament title after upsetting No. 6 Wingate 1-0 in the championship bout.

Diaz earned his bachelor of arts in sports management from Tusculum and a master of education in educational leadership from the University of South Alabama in 2012. He holds a U.S. Soccer license and a United Soccer Coaches premier diploma.