St Frances (Baltimore) three-star defensive back gets USC offer

Jermichael Gills is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound, three-star quarterback and safety in the 2025 recruiting class. In Orlando last season, he played for Bishop Moore High School before transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Gillis, a three-star athlete, plays everywhere and does a little bit of everything at the prep level. He has played quarterback, cornerback, safety, and wide receiver. He projects as a defensive back and most likely free safety at the next level.

Gillis is currently listed as the No. 37 cornerback and No. 342 player overall in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back has major offers from UCF, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and USF.

In two years as a starter, Gills has accumulated 382 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns. On defense, he accumulated 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He could give USC a highly versatile piece which can meet situational needs for the Trojans.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire